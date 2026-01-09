Where to watch the EHF European League Women 2025/26

09 January 2026, 09:00

The group phase of the EHF European League Women 2025/26 begins on Saturday 10 January, and there are plenty of ways to stay on top of all the action from the second-tier club competition.

Watch live

The group phase begins at 16:00 CET on Saturday as VfL Oldenburg welcome HC Lokomotiva Zagreb in group C. This match, as well as every other game in the competition, will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) as well as on broadcasters around the world.

Connect on social media

The competition will also be covered on the official EHF European League social media channels — Instagram, Facebook and X — with highlight videos on the Home of Handball YouTube channel, and more content on the Home of Handball TikTok.

Follow, comment, like and share on your favourite channel and catch all the best moments of the European League.

ehfel.eurohandball.com website

Read all about your favourite teams and players before, during, and after the group phase matches on ehfel.eurohandball.com. The website is the place to find the latest news, features, interviews, previews, and reviews.

 

Photo © Sabin Malisevschi

