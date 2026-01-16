Hungarian defence prevails in EHF EURO opener against Poland
The second match in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group F saw Hungary take a hard-fought 29:21 win against Poland, putting on an impressive defensive performance. Goalkeeper Kristóf Palasics collected double-digit saves, while Bence Imre was perfect from the penalty-line.
Poland tried to fight back after an early six-goal disadvantage but were not able to close the gap to less than three goals again.
I am really happy. I always say that the first match is always the most important in any tournament. Poland are a strong team and have one of the best coaches in the world. We started full of power, and we knew that we need to win the match in defence. Kristóf (Palasics) played amazing in the goal, and we defended really hard.
Our main problem was that we missed too many easy shots and we missed all penalties, this is incredible. At the beginning, they played well with their line player, but we could solve this problem. In attack, we needed to play seven-against-six, but when you miss easy shots, they can score into the empty goal.