The second match in Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group F saw Hungary take a hard-fought 29:21 win against Poland, putting on an impressive defensive performance. Goalkeeper Kristóf Palasics collected double-digit saves, while Bence Imre was perfect from the penalty-line.

Poland tried to fight back after an early six-goal disadvantage but were not able to close the gap to less than three goals again.