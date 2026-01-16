Denmark delight home fans with victory over Macedonians

Denmark delight home fans with victory over Macedonians

16 January 2026, 22:15

The reigning Olympic and world champions, Denmark, started their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 journey in group B with a dominant win against North Macedonia at the sold-out Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning in front of 15,000 spectators.

With the passionate Danish supporters in full voice from the beginning, the support gave the co-hosts wings to fly and they celebrated together with their fans after leading throughout.

GROUP B

Denmark vs North Macedonia 36:24 (17:12)

H2H: 8-0-1
Top scorers: Simon Pytlick 9/11 (Denmark), Martin Serafimov 6/9 (Macedonia)
Goalkeeper saves: Emil Nielsen 10/30, Kevin Møller 1/4 (Denmark), Martin Tomovski 4/24, Ivan Galevski 1/16 (North Macedonia)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Simon Pytlick (Denmark)

  • Denmark's fast breaks enabled them to build a dominant advantage with Emil Jakobsen and Mathias Gidsel finishing most of them
  • Emil Nielsen played a pivotal role, making 10 saves (33 per cent efficiency)
  • Mathias Gidsel (eight) and Simon Pytlick (nine) combined for 17 goals
  • coach Kiril Lazarov tried a few different scenarios to limit Denmark's attack, setting a 5-1 defence in the second half, but Gidsel switched from right back to playmaker and found solutions for his creative approaches
  • Martin Serafimov scored the 1,000th goal of the Macedonian national team in their EHF EURO history
  • the Macedonians were missing a couple of their most experienced and key players in the starting line-up including goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski and line player Zharko Peshevski

A Danish repeat from EHF EURO 2014 in Herning

Just like 12 years ago, the star-studded Danish squad began the EHF EURO 2026 with an opening victory against North Macedonia in Herning. Back in 2014 it was 29:21 in favour of Denmark, led by Casper Mortensen. In 2026, Simon Pytlick spearheaded their attack with nine goals, as the Danes celebrated a win once again.

Denmark’s defence was particularly effective as they man-marked the opponents' left back for the best part of the match, regardless of who was playing in that position, which limited the Macedonians' fluidity in attack.

It was a typical first match of a tournament: we were nervous and made a few too many mistakes. But for us it was important to start with a win. We always enjoy playing here in front of our fans.
Magnus Saugstrup
Line player, Denmark
Euro26 Denmark Vs North Macedonia ER17348 JE
For me, Denmark are the absolute favourites to win the title. We made a lot of technical mistakes early on, and against Denmark’s fast-paced game – especially with Mathias Gidsel - and with 15,000 Danish fans behind them – it’s very hard to make up for that.
Filip Kuzmanovski
Centre back, North Macedonia
