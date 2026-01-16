Denmark delight home fans with victory over Macedonians
The reigning Olympic and world champions, Denmark, started their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 journey in group B with a dominant win against North Macedonia at the sold-out Jyske Bank Boxen arena in Herning in front of 15,000 spectators.
With the passionate Danish supporters in full voice from the beginning, the support gave the co-hosts wings to fly and they celebrated together with their fans after leading throughout.
It was a typical first match of a tournament: we were nervous and made a few too many mistakes. But for us it was important to start with a win. We always enjoy playing here in front of our fans.
For me, Denmark are the absolute favourites to win the title. We made a lot of technical mistakes early on, and against Denmark’s fast-paced game – especially with Mathias Gidsel - and with 15,000 Danish fans behind them – it’s very hard to make up for that.