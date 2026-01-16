A thrilling, heated encounter to close the opening day of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 action for group D saw the Faroe Islands and Switzerland split the points. Early in the second half, the Faroe Islands had a lead of five goals and the situation looked dire for Switzerland, but a remarkable turnaround saw the game level right to the end — although Switzerland looked on track for a win in the final minute with a one-goal lead and possession.

The result means group D ends round 1 with Slovenia on two points, after they won the first group D match against Montenegro with a record number of goals for a Men’s EHF EURO game, while Switzerland and the Faroe Islands sit behind on one point apiece.