Faroe Islands snatch late draw in thriller versus Switzerland

EHF / Courtney Gahan
16 January 2026, 22:30

A thrilling, heated encounter to close the opening day of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 action for group D saw the Faroe Islands and Switzerland split the points. Early in the second half, the Faroe Islands had a lead of five goals and the situation looked dire for Switzerland, but a remarkable turnaround saw the game level right to the end — although Switzerland looked on track for a win in the final minute with a one-goal lead and possession.

The result means group D ends round 1 with Slovenia on two points, after they won the first group D match against Montenegro with a record number of goals for a Men’s EHF EURO game, while Switzerland and the Faroe Islands sit behind on one point apiece.

GROUP D

Faroe Islands vs Switzerland 28:28 (15:13)

H2H: 0-1-6
Top scorers: Elias á Skipagøtu 9/12 (Faroe Islands); Noam Leopold 7/8 (Switzerland)
Goalkeeper saves: Pauli Jacobsen 8/31 (Faroe Islands); Nikola Portner 13/40, Mathieu Seravalli 0/1 (both Switzerland
POTM: Elias á Skipagøtu

  • it all came down to the last 90 seconds, with Manuel Zehnder taking Switzerland in front 28:27 and a late save from Pauli Jacobsen giving Vilhelm Poulsen the chance to secure the draw
  • the first half saw a level contest with both teams taking their turn in front, but only the Faroe Islands opening a gap of more than one; five times, including at the break, the Nordic side led by two
  • Switzerland had trouble containing the Faroe Islands’ driving back-court duo of Óli Mittún and Elias á Skipagøtu, as the two led scoring and also drew several penalties; the fact the Faroe Islands played seven-against-six through parts of the match also challenged the Swiss
  • three unanswered Faroe Islands’ goals to start the second half, 18:13 in minute 35, prompted Switzerland coach Andy Schmid to call a timeout, after which his team scored a 6:1 partial to come back level, 19:19 with 15 minutes to go
  • Switzerland kept the Faroe Islands out of the goal for 13 minutes total, pulling ahead to 21:19 — but after the Faroe Islands ended the scoring drought, the tight race to the buzzer began

The wait for a EURO win continues

The Faroe Islands have yet to experience victory at an EHF EURO — or any major tournament. Switzerland have a stronger international history but have also been waiting to taste victory at the EURO, with their last win at the event recorded in 2020 — and it was only their second, with the first taken in 2004.

In 2024, both teams took one point from a draw in their preliminary round campaigns, before exiting the competition. For the Faroe Islands, that draw was in another late-decided thriller, against Norway. For Switzerland, it was versus none other than the eventual champions, France.

We saw a very tough team on our side. We had everything in our hands, then we lost the control of the game but we came back, we never stopped fighting. We had a good spirit. We never gave up and I am very proud of that.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
It’s hard to tell if I am satisfied or not. When you take the goal from your opponent with just a few seconds to play, of course you are disappointed. But we were six goals behind after 35 minutes and maybe, looking at things like that, we are happy with the point. The feelings are mixed, but we take that point and we keep going.
Andy Schmid
Head coach, Switzerland
