Faroe Islands snatch late draw in thriller versus Switzerland
A thrilling, heated encounter to close the opening day of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 action for group D saw the Faroe Islands and Switzerland split the points. Early in the second half, the Faroe Islands had a lead of five goals and the situation looked dire for Switzerland, but a remarkable turnaround saw the game level right to the end — although Switzerland looked on track for a win in the final minute with a one-goal lead and possession.
The result means group D ends round 1 with Slovenia on two points, after they won the first group D match against Montenegro with a record number of goals for a Men’s EHF EURO game, while Switzerland and the Faroe Islands sit behind on one point apiece.
We saw a very tough team on our side. We had everything in our hands, then we lost the control of the game but we came back, we never stopped fighting. We had a good spirit. We never gave up and I am very proud of that.
It’s hard to tell if I am satisfied or not. When you take the goal from your opponent with just a few seconds to play, of course you are disappointed. But we were six goals behind after 35 minutes and maybe, looking at things like that, we are happy with the point. The feelings are mixed, but we take that point and we keep going.