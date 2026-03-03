Hungary and Denmark in the spotlight as EHF EURO Cup returns

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
03 March 2026, 13:00

Eight matches of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 will be carried out this week, with four games in round 3 scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. In group 1, Norway can already clinch their berth for the final confrontations this week, while the two top sides of group 2 — Denmark and Hungary — clash for first place. 

GROUP 1

Poland vs Norway

Thursday 5 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Poland are on two points after winning 28:20 against Slovakia and losing 29:34 against Romania
  • at the 2025 World Championship, Poland finished 11th, while Norway clinched gold
  • Norway are unbeaten, following the two wins against Romania (29:27) and Slovakia (31:19)
  • at their first major tournament under their new coach, Ole Gustav Gjekstad, the Norwegian side became world champions and now hold all three major trophies — at the Olympics, world and European championships — at the same time
  • both sides are coached by Norwegians, as Arne Senstad steers Poland; his assistant, Heidi Løke, was coached by Gjekstad on club level at Larvik and Kristiansand

POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 146
I know that our opponents will arrive with their strongest squad, so we will be facing top-level players. These will be difficult matches for us, but they can give us a lot. The results may not be in our favour, but as we have learned many times before, only by competing against such teams with 100 per cent commitment can we truly see what level we are at.
Arne Senstad
Head coach, Poland

Slovakia vs Romania

Thursday 5 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Slovakia still wait for their first points after the two defeats against Poland (20:28) and Norway (19:31)
  • since the start of the EHF EURO Cup 2026, Jan Beňadik is the new coach of Slovakia as the successor of Spaniard Jorge Dueñas
  • under their new coach, Ovidiu Mihăilă, Romania withstood Norway for a long time, before suffering a narrow 27:29 loss, and then beat Poland 34:29
  • Romania’s Sorina Maria Grozav is currently the top scorer of the competition with 15 goals
  • while Slovakia did not qualify for the 2025 World Championship, Romania closely missed the quarter-finals and finished in ninth

20251015 NOR ROM Ostase

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Czechia

Wednesday 4 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides sit on zero points after two rounds, having lost their respective games against Denmark and Hungary
  • Czechia lost 25:41 against Denmark and 20:31 against Hungary, while Türkiye were defeated by Denmark (24:41) and Hungary (30:43)
  • under their new coach, Tomáš Hlavatý, Czechia finished 18th at the 2025 World Championship, while Türkiye did not qualify for the tournament
  • top scorers of both sides so far are Charlotte Cholevova with 12 goals for Czechia and Nurceren Akgün Göktepe, who netted eight times for Türkiye

20251019 TUR DEN 14
Czechia is a good team, full of good players, and they are managed by a good coach. So, we must be focused from the beginning of the match. It is true that these are two more EURO Cup matches, but for us they are also two more matches that will continue to give us international experience. It is going to help us grow and prepare ourselves to compete in big championships.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Türkiye
NK2 2920
Türkiye is a quality team with strong players who organise their game. It’s an opponent we already faced in Cheb last autumn, so both teams know each other well. We won that match by seven goals and rotated the line-up as well. We struggled with our shooting efficiency, which is something we would like to improve.
Daniel Čurda
Head coach, Czechia

Hungary vs Denmark

Thursday 5 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • this week’s clashes between the two are supposed to decide the winner of the group, as the two currently top the table with four points each
  • both boast the best attacks of the competition, as Denmark have scored 82 goals and Hungary have netted 74 times so far
  • at the 2025 World Championship, Denmark beat Hungary 28:27 in the main round and both sides failed in the quarter-finals — Denmark against France and Hungary against the Netherlands — to finish fifth and seventh, respectively
  • at the EHF EURO 2024, both sides celebrated medals — Hungary bronze and Denmark silver
  • the top scorers of both sides in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 are Trine Jensen Østergaard with 13 goals for Denmark and Katrin Klujber with 10 strikes for Hungary  

DEN CZH 15 10 2025 4884
Hungary is a strong opponent, and we’re looking forward to being tested against them. We don’t have many matches together throughout the year, so we need to show our level and make sure we get something out of both the training sessions and the game that we can carry forward.
Anna Kristensen
Goalkeeper, Denmark
NK2 2342

Photos © Dejan Obretkovic (main), Fredrik Varfjell / NTB, Hana Vrbkova (in-text)

20250913 ETO Esbjerg 48
