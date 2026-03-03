Hungary and Denmark in the spotlight as EHF EURO Cup returns
Eight matches of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 will be carried out this week, with four games in round 3 scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday. In group 1, Norway can already clinch their berth for the final confrontations this week, while the two top sides of group 2 — Denmark and Hungary — clash for first place.
I know that our opponents will arrive with their strongest squad, so we will be facing top-level players. These will be difficult matches for us, but they can give us a lot. The results may not be in our favour, but as we have learned many times before, only by competing against such teams with 100 per cent commitment can we truly see what level we are at.
Czechia is a good team, full of good players, and they are managed by a good coach. So, we must be focused from the beginning of the match. It is true that these are two more EURO Cup matches, but for us they are also two more matches that will continue to give us international experience. It is going to help us grow and prepare ourselves to compete in big championships.
Türkiye is a quality team with strong players who organise their game. It’s an opponent we already faced in Cheb last autumn, so both teams know each other well. We won that match by seven goals and rotated the line-up as well. We struggled with our shooting efficiency, which is something we would like to improve.
Hungary is a strong opponent, and we’re looking forward to being tested against them. We don’t have many matches together throughout the year, so we need to show our level and make sure we get something out of both the training sessions and the game that we can carry forward.