The right back started her handball journey in the Netherlands and, in 2018, left VOC Amsterdam for Nykøbing Falster. Denmark remained her home for three more years when she moved to Odense Håndbold, before joining Györ in 2024. A significant step for the 26-year-old, who learned something new with every move. So, how would Dione describe her game?

“I'm really a creative player. And I have fun on the court. I think it is so complicated and easy at the same time. It's really hard to find the best solutions every game, but I think my creativity helps me to try and find things where I can be better. There are many moments in the game where you can play creatively and find new solutions,” says Housheer.

Dione is a versatile right back who is strong in one-on-one situations, capable of shooting from distance, but also sharp in split-second decision-making, something that often makes her difficult to read for opponents.

“I think a little bit of everything is hard for them because I can do multiple things. I can shoot, I can do one-against-one. I have many assists, plays. I am trying to be unpredictable.

“I'm this all-round player, so it's harder for the defender to know. If they stay flat, of course I will shoot. If they come up, I can play the line and go one-against-one,” explains the All-star right back of the 2025 IHF World Handball Championship.