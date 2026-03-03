While most discussions around Dione Housheer revolve around her attacking qualities, defence has become an equally important part of her identity on court.
“I think tactically, attack is more complicated because you have to find solutions. Defence is a bit more structured, but it has its own brilliance. I developed a lot there: in one-against-one situations, stealing balls, being in the right position at the right time. Do your task and trust that others will help you.
“We all know everything starts in defence. If we follow the plan and know our tactics, we can be unstoppable. You get so much energy from defence and bring that into attack. Then the game becomes more fun,” she continues.
Being involved in both defence and attack also means taking responsibility which comes with pressure. Big matches, tight finishes and high pressure, Housheer has been there often enough.
From playing for titles to bouncing back after tough defeats, and being named the best right back of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, she has learned how to deal with the expectations that come with it.
“I really try to stay calm. I think about what I'm good at and what my task is. If we decide to play something, we just go fully for it. When I go fully into a situation, I don't think too much. Then many good things can happen. I'm quite a calm person. I'm not easily stressed.
“I try not to think too much about what happens if I miss. I stay with my task, look at my teammates, and think, 'okay, we got this'. At least then I can say I went 100 per cent into the situation,” Housheer explains.