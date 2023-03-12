Hungary seal EHF EURO 2024 berth in style

GROUP 1

Türkiye vs Luxembourg 31:20 (17:8)



Türkiye doubled up on their away win against Luxembourg, in an emotional return to their home court in Konya, without their captain, Cemal Kütahya, who passed away a month ago. In Kütahya’s memory, Türkiye made it two wins in four days, lifted by a seven-goal outing from Sevket Yagmuroglu, as Luxembourg never got going in the match. Türkiye are now on four points and still have hopes of getting to EHF EURO 2024, while Luxembourg’s chances are gone.

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Finland 32:25 (13:14)

After three consecutive losses, Fernando Gurich clinched his first win as Slovakia’s head coach, 32:25, avenging the loss against Finland from Wednesday, 27:30. Marek Hlinka and Lukas Pechy each scored five goals in a dominant display for Slovakia, as Finland showed their inexperience in this crucial match. A place in EHF EURO 2024 is still not impossible to take for both sides, but Slovakia are in the better position, as they now hold the tiebreaker against Finland.