Hungary snatch best-ever ranking with late win

Mackovsek and Dolenec into Slovenia’s EURO history books

During the EHF EURO 2024, Slovenia captain Jure Dolenec and left back Borut Mackovsek have climbed certain rankings in their national team’s all-time statistics in the competition.

The opening match on Friday in Cologne put Mackovsek equal with former captain Vid Kavticnik in fourth on Slovenia’s all-time caps at the EHF EURO, as he played his 36th game.

Dolenec still has a way to go before joining the top five on that list, but he is now just one goal behind the side’s leading five scorers in the all-time history of the EURO. Dolenec passed the 100-goal mark at the EHF EURO in the first half and, with a total of 102 now, sits in sixth position as Slovenia’s 2024 campaign comes to an end.

Photo © Kolektiff Images