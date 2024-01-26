Hungary snatch best-ever ranking with late win
Hungary secured their best ranking ever at the Men’s EHF EURO as they defeated Slovenia 23:22 in the opening game in LANXESS arena on Friday, clinching fifth place. Hungary’s previous best ranking was sixth in 1998.
In the locker room at half-time, we told each other that we would have to fight to win this game, even though we had not much at stake. And that's what we did. We showed a lot of character in the second half, László Bartucz was able to help us with some saves and in the end, we made the most of the opportunities that we had.
We are all emotionally and physically exhausted and maybe it played a little bit in the second half. We made a couple of mistakes and they used the opportunity to win. But I'm very proud of the fight we gave and the team spirit we displayed during the whole tournament.