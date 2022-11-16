Hungary win takes Denmark to semi-finals
The opening match of the last day of main round action for Group I ended with Hungary celebrating their first win of the stage — and Denmark clinching the group’s second semi-final ticket.
With a 29:25 win against Slovenia, Hungary knocked the home side out of the race for the final weekend and also ensured Denmark can finish no lower than second on the table, which means the Scandinavian side return to the semi-finals after contesting them in 2020 and also taking the bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship.
GROUP I
Hungary vs Slovenia 29:25 (14:14)
- although the game was often level, any edge after the opening eight minutes was almost always for Hungary, who left Slovenia chasing through the last 20 minutes
- capitalising on the home support, Slovenia had yet another very strong opening to the match, highlighted by several saves from goalkeeper Maja Vojnovic, who opened the door for her team to create an early edge. Amra Pandzic later came in to replace Vojnovic in goal and had a strong impact as well
- driven by six goals in the opening half from right back Katrin Klujber, Hungary pulled the game level and created a two-goal lead four times from the 19th minute to the 25th, but Slovenia equalised in time for the break
- 10 minutes into the second half, Hungary scored four unanswered goals that ultimately decided the game, as Slovenia could come no closer than two after that
- Hungary centre back Petra Vamos received the player of the match award, after scoring four goals
A record ranking for Slovenia
It was not the ending to the EHF EURO 2022 Slovenia wanted, as the loss to Hungary means Slovenia’s semi-final chance is gone, but they have undoubtedly made the most of the home EURO.
Slovenia’s final ranking is not yet known, but they have beaten their previous best of ninth back in 2004 for certain. In fact, they have at least equalled their best ranking in any tournament, as the previous record was eighth at the 2003 World Championship and they will place at least eighth in this tournament.
It is a huge leap for Slovenia, where placed 16th at the EHF EURO 2020 and, since 2004, never higher than 13th.
This was not our best match but we were fighting until the last minute. We are looking to the future now. I am so proud of my team and I am so happy to be part of this team.
Petra Vámos (HUN) – centre back: “We are all very happy right now. It was really a though match, Slovenians needed the points more than us but we didn’t want to lose. We have a young team and it meant a lot to us that we could experience this special atmosphere here. Before the EURO in two years we have to improve many things, mainly in defence, but I am really happy that we could win.”
Ana Gros (SLO) – right back: “It was a totally deserved victory for Hungary. We were not on the same level today as we were in the past games. We did more mistakes and this makes me sad because we could offer one more victory to our great fans. They were amazing and deserved it. Yes, it is our best result, but we knew we could do even a bit better. We grew throughout this tournament not only as a team but also individually as players and persons. We felt amazing emotions, some of us didn’t experience anything like this in our whole careers.”