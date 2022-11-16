Hungary win takes Denmark to semi-finals

Petra Vámos (HUN) – centre back: “We are all very happy right now. It was really a though match, Slovenians needed the points more than us but we didn’t want to lose. We have a young team and it meant a lot to us that we could experience this special atmosphere here. Before the EURO in two years we have to improve many things, mainly in defence, but I am really happy that we could win.”

Ana Gros (SLO) – right back: “It was a totally deserved victory for Hungary. We were not on the same level today as we were in the past games. We did more mistakes and this makes me sad because we could offer one more victory to our great fans. They were amazing and deserved it. Yes, it is our best result, but we knew we could do even a bit better. We grew throughout this tournament not only as a team but also individually as players and persons. We felt amazing emotions, some of us didn’t experience anything like this in our whole careers.”