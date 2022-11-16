Romania tie worst-ever finish with loss over Germany

GROUP II

Romania vs Germany 28:32 (14:16)

Germany’s 7:0 unanswered run between the sixth and 15th minutes of the game was the building block for their win, as Romania were stopped in their tracks, with goalkeeper Isabell Roch saving four of her 13 shots during that run

Romania never recovered with their meagre 42% attacking efficiency hampering the team in their quest to avoid a last-placed finish in the group, which they now are condemned to

with a penalty converted after 41 minutes and 14 seconds in the game, Romania left back Cristina Neagu became the first-ever player to score 300 goals in an EHF EURO, both men’s and women’s

Germany centre back Alina Grijseels scored eight goals in the game and extended her lead as the top goal scorer of the competition, boasting a 43-goal tally in six games played so far at the EHF EURO 2022

with Hungary taking a 29:25 win against Slovenia, Romania finished on the 12th place for the second time in a row at the EHF EURO, their worst-ever in 14 tournaments

𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙫𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 🐐 This is not a random penalty... @CrisNeagu8 becomes the first player to score 3⃣0⃣0⃣ goals in EHF EUROs’ history! 🇷🇴👏#ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/E7gFTZEcT9 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 16, 2022

Neagu breaks record but cannot help Romania

It took 51 matches, but Cristina Neagu is now the only player in the history of the EHF EURO to score at least 300 goals. Needing 36 goals in the tournament to reach that milestone, she finally did it in the sixth game of the EHF EURO 2022, with a penalty in the 42nd minute. Romania’s left back finished the game with seven goals, as she exits the tournament with a total tally of 303 goals.

But Germany proved too much for Romania, who left all their energy on the court on Tuesday, in the painful loss against Montenegro, 34:35. Germany deployed a fast-paced attack, impossible to stop by Florentin Pera’s side, with backs Alina Grijseels and Emily Bölk, the latter named the Player of the Match, combining for 15 goals.

Germany keep their hopes alive for a berth for the 5/6 Placement Match in Ljubljana, but they will need big help from Montenegro and France, with the two teams facing the Netherlands and Spain already qualified for the semi-finals.