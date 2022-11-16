Romania tie worst-ever finish with loss over Germany
Germany kept their hopes alive for a berth in the 5/6 Placement Match on Friday, with a straightforward 32:28 win against Romania, which finished on the 12th place, losing both their first two and last two games.
GROUP II
Romania vs Germany 28:32 (14:16)
- Germany’s 7:0 unanswered run between the sixth and 15th minutes of the game was the building block for their win, as Romania were stopped in their tracks, with goalkeeper Isabell Roch saving four of her 13 shots during that run
- Romania never recovered with their meagre 42% attacking efficiency hampering the team in their quest to avoid a last-placed finish in the group, which they now are condemned to
- with a penalty converted after 41 minutes and 14 seconds in the game, Romania left back Cristina Neagu became the first-ever player to score 300 goals in an EHF EURO, both men’s and women’s
- Germany centre back Alina Grijseels scored eight goals in the game and extended her lead as the top goal scorer of the competition, boasting a 43-goal tally in six games played so far at the EHF EURO 2022
- with Hungary taking a 29:25 win against Slovenia, Romania finished on the 12th place for the second time in a row at the EHF EURO, their worst-ever in 14 tournaments
Neagu breaks record but cannot help Romania
It took 51 matches, but Cristina Neagu is now the only player in the history of the EHF EURO to score at least 300 goals. Needing 36 goals in the tournament to reach that milestone, she finally did it in the sixth game of the EHF EURO 2022, with a penalty in the 42nd minute. Romania’s left back finished the game with seven goals, as she exits the tournament with a total tally of 303 goals.
But Germany proved too much for Romania, who left all their energy on the court on Tuesday, in the painful loss against Montenegro, 34:35. Germany deployed a fast-paced attack, impossible to stop by Florentin Pera’s side, with backs Alina Grijseels and Emily Bölk, the latter named the Player of the Match, combining for 15 goals.
Germany keep their hopes alive for a berth for the 5/6 Placement Match in Ljubljana, but they will need big help from Montenegro and France, with the two teams facing the Netherlands and Spain already qualified for the semi-finals.
Cristina Neagu (ROU) - left back: "I would have wanted the game to end in a different manner, for us to win and for me to reach this record of 300 EHF EURO goals. As I stated, my personal records are not that important, but it will be nice to be in the history of handball with this milestone. It is a very nice feeling, but I also am happy for how we played, because we looked good and showed that the Romania team has a present."
Emily Bölk (GER) – left back: “I am really happy after the defeat against France, we wanted to finish with a good feeling, and we showed, what we are able to. We showed a good performance, did a better job than in the test match against Romania some weeks ago. I am really proud of the team.”