“Chapeau, Cristina!” Sigurdsson praises Neagu for breaking his record

Before the match against Montenegro, Neagu was on 287 EHF EURO goals, already the women’s record by far. And by netting nine times, she has gone top of the combined all-time goal scorers’ list for Women’s and Men’s EHF EURO events, overtaking men’s record holder Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

The Icelandic great, who played for his national team from 1999 until retiring in 2020, has netted 289 times at EHF EURO events.

Sigurdsson, currently coach of German club VfL Gummersbach, praised Neagu right away for her achievement.

“Chapeau, Cristina,” he said in a personal message sent to ehfeuro.eurohandball.com.

“Dear Cristina, congratulations on your record. Finally, finally, I have been passed by you. I have huge respect for your performance, it proves you have been on top level for many years and that you are constantly on this level. Personally, I am absolutely delighted for you, it is a huge joy for me, as I know how hard you have to work to reach this milestone. Enjoy the record. All the best, Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.”