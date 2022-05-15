“I did not expect to be MVP, because we were a team”

“A perfect ending for a perfect season.” This is how German left back Xenia Smits described the last game of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals, as her team, SG BBM Bietigheim, clinched a superb win, 31:20, against Viborg HK, to clinch their first international title.

It was a superb team effort, praised by coach Markus Gaugisch, with 12 of Bietigheim’s 13 outfield players scoring at least one goal. But as much as handball is a team sport, there is always a player truly shining.

And Smits, who finished the season with 24 goals, was exactly the one who truly embodied Bietigheim’s spirit throughout the Energi Viborg EHF Finals. She might have scored only seven goals, but she was the defensive lynchpin who set the tone throughout the season for the German powerhouse.

When her name was announced as the recipient of the Most Valuable Player award of the Energi Viborg EHF Finals, Smits could not believe her ears.

“Was it really me? I did not expect to secure the MVP award, because we played so good as a team. I really could not have done it without my teammates,” says the 28-year-old left back, who is just finishing her second season at Bietigheim, after arriving from French powerhouse Metz Handball in the summer of 2020.

Her ascension was somewhat of a confirmation of the talent displayed in the French league, where she won the “Hope of the Year” award in 2016 and the All-Star left back award in 2018.

Yet for a team that prides itself on balance, Smits was hardly the player who stole the show, rather contributing quietly to the establishment of a 50-game winning streak dating to March 2021, when Bietigheim lost their last game.

“I do not think that Xenia played as many minutes as in the final against Viborg in the whole season. But we are really happy with what we have done and how everything unfolded. It was a perfect game,” says Bietigheim coach Markus Gaugisch.