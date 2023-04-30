Tskhovrebadze secures Georgia’s first EHF EURO ticket

GROUP 6

Switzerland vs Lithuania 26:19 (16:6)

Hungary had been confirmed group winners before round 6 and Switzerland had been confirmed second ranked in this group. Therefore, the only open question was whether either Lithuania or Georgia would make it among the four best ranked third placed teams. And, for Lithuania, this question was already answered at half-time in their away game at Switzerland: As Lithuania would have needed more points than Georgia to remain in the race of the EHF EURO and they were down by 6:16 after 30 minutes, their hopes were shattered. Aidenas Malasinskas (seven goals for Lithuania) and Lukas Laube (five for Switzerland) were the top scorers of the match