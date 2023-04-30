HUN GEO Team GEO Kovács Anikó
EHF EURO

Tskhovrebadze secures Georgia’s first EHF EURO ticket

MAL7445 V EHF / Björn Pazen30 April 2023, 20:30

What a thriller in Hungary: With Giorgi Tskhovrebadze's final shot, his eighth goal in that match, Georgia took a 31:30 victory. It was their first ever against Hungary, but much more important: this strike was the ticket for a first ever EHF EURO final tournament for Georgia as one of the four best third ranked teams.  

GROUP 6
Switzerland vs Lithuania 26:19 (16:6) 

Hungary had been confirmed group winners before round 6 and Switzerland had been confirmed second ranked in this group.  Therefore, the only open question was whether either Lithuania or Georgia would make it among the four best ranked third placed teams. And, for Lithuania, this question was already answered at half-time in their away game at Switzerland: As Lithuania would have needed more points than Georgia to remain in the race of the EHF EURO and they were down by 6:16 after 30 minutes, their hopes were shattered. Aidenas Malasinskas (seven goals for Lithuania) and Lukas Laube (five for Switzerland) were the top scorers of the match 

20230423 Switzerland Lituania Gamehalf1 (10)
20230423 Switzerland Lituania Gamehalf1 (5)
20230423 Switzerland Lituania Gamehalf1 (6)
20230423 Switzerland Lituania Gamehalf1 (8)

Hungary vs Georgia 30:31 (14:17) 

In the other Group 6 match, Georgia fought like lions in Hungary. The hosts had won all their previous matches, but surprisingly, the visitors were ahead 17:14 at the break and kept this distance until the score was 20:17. Then, the hosts seemed to have more power and experience.  They levelled the score at 23:23 and then took the lead by two goals. Three minutes before the end, the deal seemed to be sealed at 30:28 – but then Georgia started their brilliant comeback, which provided them with the ticket for the EHF EURO 2024: Erekle Arsenashvili and a double strike from top scorer Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, including the buzzer-beater for the 31:30. 

Georgia Coach
Hungary is one of the big teams and the best team in our group. Hence, I am very proud of our team for this victory. It is a miracle for to us to join the best 24 teams of Europe.
Tite Kalandadze
Head Coach, Georgia
Chema Quote
We had many newcomers this week. They played very well in Lithuania, but less well today. Sometimes it happens. I'm not happy of course, but we qualified for the EURO as the winner of the group, which makes me satisfied.
Chema Rodriguez,
Head Coach, Hungary
HUN GEO Action Fazekas Gergő Kovács Anikó
HUN GEO GEO Lékai Máté Kovács Anikó
HUN GEO Action Krakovszki Zsolt Kovács Anikó
HUN GEO GEO Action2 Kovács Anikó
HUN GEO GEO Action Kovács Anikó
7C69BBA1 F635 4584 B535 D44302271691
Fot Bejnarowicz Pawel ZPRP 7029 (1)
