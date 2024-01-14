Iceland survive late scare to clinch first win

Montenegro were in it until the dying seconds, with only one goal between the sides and the last possession, but Iceland goalkeeper Björgvin Pall Gustavsson celebrated what was his 40th EHF EURO match by making the match-winning save.

The defeat means Montenegro are out of the race for group C’s main round places, despite an excellent campaign. When Montenegro met Iceland two years ago in Budapest, Iceland won the clash by 10 goals. The result on Sunday night therefore shows just how far Montenegro have come since then.

Iceland’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson received the Grundfos Player of the Match award after scoring seven goals.

GROUP C

Montenegro vs Iceland 30:31 (15:17)