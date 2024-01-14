EURO24M

Spain keep main round hopes alive with win against Romania

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
14 January 2024, 19:50

A strong second half performance lifted Spain past Romania in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 to secure a 36:24 win and maintain their hopes of a main round spot.

Romania entered the game motivated and even having a lead on three occasions. Yet, their lack of strength soon saw them behind, leaving the door open for 'Los Hispanos' to showcase their fast break skills and determination.

GROUP B

Romania vs Spain 24:36 (12:17)

  • it was a slow start for Spain, the Romanian defence made them sweat and they were trailing by two in the ninth minute
  • aggressive defence and a woken-up Gonzalo Perez de Vargas made space for the Spanish 6-0 goal run five minutes until the half-time buzzer, leaving Xavi Pascual's team goalless for nine minutes
  • Daniel Fernandez' fifth goal in the 46th minute set the first double-digit lead as the Romanian attack faltered
  • Spanish right wing Aleix Gómez scored his 300th goal for the national team in this game, netting in total eight times
  • Daniel Fernandez scored six goals and earned the Player of the Match award, powered by Grundfos; line player Calin Dedu shone on the other side with four goals from as many attempts
  • Romania will seek their first win at the EHF EURO on Tuesday when they face Croatia, while Spain are eyeing their main round spot against Austria

EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA205876 EM Quote
It was very important for us to win against Romania, score like this and get a good feeling. Our next game against Austria is capital for us, we need to win and this win will help the team. We will be more relaxed and hopefully, we will be totally relaxed on the last day in Mannheim.
Daniel Fernandez
Left wing, Spain

Spanish redeem themselves after loss to Croatia

Even though they were not showing their best play, the Spanish team got redemption after their biggest defeat in the EHF EURO history, the 29:39 loss against Croatia.

Jordi Ribera's team once again was like a diesel engine, starting slow and it took them some time to find a solution for Xavi Pascual's strong tactics. Having shot efficiency at 80 per cent or higher throughout the game shows how determined the Spaniards were.

Spain managed to speed it up in the second half, producing more fast breaks, coming to a convincing win at the end. The inexperienced Romanian team will need to work harder and keep dreaming if they want to surprise Spain who now has four wins in four matches against Romania.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA105670 EM Quote
We knew from the beginning playing against Spain will not be easy. We saw that the game plan we practised was working and we saw we could take advantage of it. We found a solution for Spain, even trying to switch it when it stopped, especially in defence. We were focusing on their individual moves.
Calin Dedu
Line player, Romania
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 4465 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA105402 EM
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA105148 EM
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain MA105208 EM
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3870 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3662 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3613 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3476 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3280 JC
kolektiff
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3334 JC
kolektiff
