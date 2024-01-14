Spain keep main round hopes alive with win against Romania
A strong second half performance lifted Spain past Romania in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 to secure a 36:24 win and maintain their hopes of a main round spot.
Romania entered the game motivated and even having a lead on three occasions. Yet, their lack of strength soon saw them behind, leaving the door open for 'Los Hispanos' to showcase their fast break skills and determination.
It was very important for us to win against Romania, score like this and get a good feeling. Our next game against Austria is capital for us, we need to win and this win will help the team. We will be more relaxed and hopefully, we will be totally relaxed on the last day in Mannheim.
We knew from the beginning playing against Spain will not be easy. We saw that the game plan we practised was working and we saw we could take advantage of it. We found a solution for Spain, even trying to switch it when it stopped, especially in defence. We were focusing on their individual moves.