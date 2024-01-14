Spain keep main round hopes alive with win against Romania

Spanish redeem themselves after loss to Croatia

Even though they were not showing their best play, the Spanish team got redemption after their biggest defeat in the EHF EURO history, the 29:39 loss against Croatia.

Jordi Ribera's team once again was like a diesel engine, starting slow and it took them some time to find a solution for Xavi Pascual's strong tactics. Having shot efficiency at 80 per cent or higher throughout the game shows how determined the Spaniards were.

Spain managed to speed it up in the second half, producing more fast breaks, coming to a convincing win at the end. The inexperienced Romanian team will need to work harder and keep dreaming if they want to surprise Spain who now has four wins in four matches against Romania.

Photos © Kolektiff Images