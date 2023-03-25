Ikast become first team to qualify for the EHF Finals Women

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG

Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Siófok KC (HUN) 31:21 (17:8)

Ikast Handbold won 61:41 on aggregate

The second leg between Ikast and Siófok was going to decide which team qualified for the EHF Finals Women 2023 on 13-14 May 2023. From the first minute, Ikast were in front by one goal – and so it continued. With a great tactical performance from players like Stine Skogrand, Ingvild Bakkerud and Sarah Iversen – who all scored goals in the first part of the first half – Ikast were in front 5:3 after seven minutes. For the next few minutes, Siófok were right on the heels of the Danes, with Dejana Milosavljevic adding to her account, until Ikast again showed their quality. At half-time, Ikast clearly led 17:8.

Julie Scaglione is unstoppable tonight ☄️#ehfel pic.twitter.com/5IUAWv5mM1 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 25, 2023

The second half was a blast for Ikast, who continued to score goals and showcase their defence before they could celebrate a 10-goal victory like last weekend. Even though Siófok have to travel back to Hungary without a victory, Dejana Milosavljevic can enjoy that she became the top scorer of Saturday's game with nine goals from 12 shots. Also, Ikast goalkeeper Jessica Ryde, who made nine saves from 17 shots faced, produced a great performance to finish with a save percentage of 52.94 per cent. With a 61:41 aggregate win, Ikast are the first team to make it to the semi-finals of the EHF European League Women 2022/23.

Photo credit: Frederik Dahl, Hamistolen