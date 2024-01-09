Men’s EHF EURO 2024 to reach millions of fans around the world

The 16th Men’s EHF EURO, played in Germany from 10 to 28 January, will reach millions of people across more than 100 territories after Infront, the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner secured agreements with over 30 broadcasters around the world.

The tournament will enjoy comprehensive coverage of across free-to-air broadcasters in key handball markets including Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovenia, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Portugal, Denmark, France and Switzerland. Host country Germany will also see the event broadcast live across public broadcasters, ARD and ZDF. German streaming platform DYN will also show every one of the 65 matches live.

A range of pay-TV broadcasts as well as worldwide EHFTV coverage for markets not covered by TV agreements will further broaden the reach of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The biggest handball event to date will throw-off in Düsseldorf’s MERKUR Spiel-Arena on 10 January with more than 53,000 fans, a world record attendance for a handball match, as France face North Macedonia and Germany take on Switzerland.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: "This year's EHF EURO is a milestone for European handball. The extensive broadcast coverage is a clear indicator of the sport's rising popularity and the successful efforts of our partnership with Infront. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of this prestigious tournament to millions of fans around the world."

Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media, Betting & Technology at Infront, said: "The Men's EHF EURO 2024 is a celebration of handball's ever-growing appeal and our global network of broadcasters is a testament to the sport's global reach and excitement. We are committed to delivering an exceptional viewing experience that matches the dynamism and passion of handball."

Julien Ternisien, Senior Vice President Summer Sports, Infront said: “The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is another example of our shared vision and collective effort to elevate such a major sports event to new heights. This progressive evolution in how we present and grow the sport illustrates our dedication to working hand-in-hand with EHF to foster a promising future for the sport.”

LIST OF TV BROADCASTERS

Albania - Arena Sport

Austria – ORF, DYN

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Arena Sport

Canada – DAZN

Croatia – RTL, Arena Sport

Czechia – AMC, Czech TV

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands) – TV2 Denmark

Faroe Islands – KVF

France – beIN Sports, TF1

Finland – Viaplay

Georgia – Silknet

Germany – ARD, ZDF, DYN

Greece – Cosmote

Hungary – MTVA

Iceland – RUV

Israel – Charlton

Italy – pallamano.tv

Japan – DAZN

Montenegro – RTCG, Arena Sport

Netherlands – Ziggo

North Macedonia – MKRTV, Arena Sport

Norway – Viaplay

Poland – Eurosport

Portugal – RTP

Romania – PrimaTV, Digi

Serbia – RTS, Arena Sport

Slovakia – AMC, RTVS

Slovenia – RTVSLO, Arena Sport

South and Central America – ESPN

Spain – TVE

Switzerland – SRG, DYN

Sweden – Viaplay

Türkiye - beIN Sports

UK – Viaplay

Ukraine – Poverkhnost

USA – beIN Sports

Worldwide – EHFTV (*geo-blocking restrictions will apply in certain markets)

Visit the EHF TV Guide for a detailed overview of each Men's EHF EURO 2024 match.

Photo © Kolektiff Images