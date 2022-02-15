Irun keep Last 16 hopes alive

The hosts took their third victory and opened the gate to the Last 16 a bit more. They remain in fourth place, four points ahead of Presov and Pfadi Winterthur.

Even the change of the coach - from Slavko Goluza to Radoslav Antl - did not change the situation of TATRAN Presov - the clear 24:33 defeat to Bidasoa Irun was the sixth straight defeat for the Slovak champions, who had taken their so far only points in the opener against Irun (27:25).

Group A:

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs. TATRAN Presov (SVK) 33:24 (16:11)

Presov only level until 8:8, then Irun grabbed their chances to go on a 5:0 run - a gap, which lasted until the halftime buzzer

veteran goalkeeper Jose Manuel Sierra showed his class and experience by saving 44% of all Presov’s before the break. At the end, the 2013 world champion was on 13 saves - and even scored to make the score 21:12

the difference between the sides was underlined at the break by their attacking efficiency: Irun scored from 68% of their shots, Presov were on 48%

Irun’s most dominant period was the first 15 minutes after the break, when an 11:3 run stretched the lead to 27:14

having high hurdles ahead - twice against last year’s finalists Füchse Berlin and at Toulouse - this victory could have been the crucial one for Irun

Presov’s Oliver Rabek was top scorer of the match with six goals, while four Irun players each scored five times

HALF-TIME: We're at the break in our games in Spain



In Group A, @CDBidasoaIrun hold a 16:11 lead over @HT_TatranPresov but as you can see they've been made to work for those goals! @CdadLogrono trail @IK_Savehof, 12:16 in Group C#ehfel pic.twitter.com/V9o9ih6W3w — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 15, 2022

Presov and Pfadi on the brink of elimination

Presov and Pfadi Winterthur face each other in the last round of group matches, and it appears as though this direct duel could be the last dance on the international stage for both sides.

Having only two points eac, the chance of proceeding are quite low, though Irun (six points now) have a really tough programme.

But before facing each other, Pfadi (against Toulouse) and Presov (against Plock) have double-headers ahead against Fenix and Wisla, teams who are chasing Last 16 places. The chance for points seems to be quite rare for both before they face each other.