It is “all about the future” for stable Sweden
Just like the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers starting this week, the EHF EURO Cup 2024 will have one Highlight match per round. The featured games in round 1 and 2 both involve Sweden, the EHF EURO 2020 gold medallists.
Sweden visit Germany in Mannheim on Thursday at 19:00 CEST before hosting Denmark in Gothenburg on Sunday at 16:00 CEST. Both matches are streamed live on EHFTV and come with English commentary.
Meeting the EHF EURO 2024 hosts and the 2021 world champions within a few days marks a challenging return to competitive action for Sweden, after they lifted the EHF EURO 2022 trophy in Budapest in January.
“Two great experiences for our team,” Sweden’s Norwegian head coach Glenn Solberg tells eurohandball.com.
Sweden ended their 20-year title drought by beating Spain in the EHF EURO 2022 final, thanks to a last-second penalty from Niclas Ekberg.
“This title has meant so much for whole Sweden and Swedish handball. Many kids started playing handball afterwards and so many people involved in the team, the staff and the federation were extremely happy and thankful,” Solberg says.
Almost all players that were on the winners’ podium in January return for the EHF EURO Cup, which starts Wednesday with Denmark defeating Spain 39:31.
One Swedish player who missed the successful EHF EURO 2022 was supposed to return to the national team, but Mikael Appelgren – the Rhein-Neckar Löwen goalkeeper is used to playing in Mannheim – had to postpone his comeback and will be replaced by Tobias Thulin, who had an excellent start with GOG in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season.
“We have had our transition some years ago; currently we are working on stabilising the team and integrating some more young players,” Solberg says.
Youngsters like THW Kiel backs Karl Wallinius and Eric Johansson are expected to get more playing time alongside the experienced players, like EHF EURO 2022 MVP Jim Gottfridsson, Barça duo Hampus Wanne and Jonathan Carlsbogard, and Aalborg shooters Lukas Sandell and Felix Claar.
“We have the plan to become a team that is constantly part of the semi-finals at all major tournaments, like France, Denmark or Spain have done in the past decade. We still have to improve a lot to reach their level,” Solberg says.
We have the plan to become a team that is constantly part of the semi-finals at all major tournaments, like France, Denmark or Spain have done in the past decade. We still have to improve a lot to reach their level.
No doubt Sweden will want to fulfil that promise next January, when they co-host the 2023 IHF World Championship alongside Poland.
“I hope we can reach the same level as we did at the EHF EURO, or even higher,” says Solberg, adding the upcoming World Championship does not give him any extra pressure.
“If someone talks about pressure, it is a compliment for what you have done before. We have great anticipation and great expectation for the World Championship, and therefore those tough EHF EURO Cup matches are ideal to gain more experience. All my players will be extremely proud to have an event like this on home ground.”
Sweden are record winners of the EHF EURO with five titles, but had not won any major event since their previous European title in 2002 on home ground.
However, they did reach two finals: at the 2012 Olympic Games against France, and six years later at the EHF EURO 2018 against Spain.
Since Sweden co-hosted the EHF EURO 2020 with Norway and Austria, they have already played the EHF EURO Cup before – and finished third, behind winners Spain and Norway. Spain then also won the 2022 edition, ahead of Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia.
“It makes no difference to us, whether we are the hunters or the hunted,” Solberg says. “We simply do not think about wanting to become as strong as for example Spain, who were part of four EHF EURO finals in a row since 2016. It is all about the future.”