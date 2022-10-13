It is “all about the future” for stable Sweden

Sweden visit Germany in Mannheim on Thursday at 19:00 CEST before hosting Denmark in Gothenburg on Sunday at 16:00 CEST. Both matches are streamed live on EHFTV and come with English commentary.

Meeting the EHF EURO 2024 hosts and the 2021 world champions within a few days marks a challenging return to competitive action for Sweden, after they lifted the EHF EURO 2022 trophy in Budapest in January.

“Two great experiences for our team,” Sweden’s Norwegian head coach Glenn Solberg tells eurohandball.com.

Sweden ended their 20-year title drought by beating Spain in the EHF EURO 2022 final, thanks to a last-second penalty from Niclas Ekberg.

“This title has meant so much for whole Sweden and Swedish handball. Many kids started playing handball afterwards and so many people involved in the team, the staff and the federation were extremely happy and thankful,” Solberg says.