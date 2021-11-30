Jaganjac leads Nexe to win over Velenje

Group C

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 31:23 (14:9)

• before the match Nexe lost Alen Blazevic who now joins a long list of injured players; Velenje travelled without Aljaž Panjtar and Domen Tajnik

• the home side lost goalkeeper Moreno Car in 24th minute due to injury after he had made seven saves. Dominik Kuzmanovic took over and ended with eight saves

• Nexe made a strong start and led from the beginning. Their biggest lead in the first half was six goals mainly powered by Halil Jaganjac

• Velenje found their rhythm again in the first 10 minutes of the second half with saves by Emir Taletovic, but Nexe quickly recovered their dominance

• Nexe made a decisive five-goal run at 53rd minute of the match





A save that doubles up as an assist by Dominik Kuzmanovic as he sends @rk_nexe on the attack in a crucial match against Velenje. #ehfel pic.twitter.com/X2ZyQuJvjL — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 30, 2021

Goalkeeper duo

Nexe’s strength is their attack, but their defence and two goalkeepers were always there when needed. Moreno Car has proven to be crucial for the team so many times, and tonight’s seven saves were another sign of his importance until he went off injured.

Dominik Kuzmanovic replaced Car. The 19-year-old Croatian junior international has had to wait for his chance since he joined in the summer. His patience paid off as he took his chance with eight saves.