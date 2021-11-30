Toulouse hand Presov fourth straight defeat

Serbian Danijel Andjelkovic clearly won the duel of the two Ex-Yugoslav coaches against Slavko Goluza (Presov), as Andjelkovic’s side Fenix Toulouse did not have any mercy for TATRAN Presov in Round 5 of the group phase, beating the Slovak champions 34:20. The top scorers of a one-sided encounter were Tobias Wagner with six for Toulouse and the Presov trio Souza Pacheco, Linhares Souiza and Viacheslav Kasatkin with four goals each.

Group A:

Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. TATRAN Presov (SVK) 34:20 (18:9)

It was the clearest win in the European Cup history of Toulouse, the previously biggest gap was 29:17 in the Last32 match against Belgium side Olse Merksem in the 1998/99 season of the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Fenix have four points on their account now, and took their first home victory in the group phase.

Presov were defeated for the fourth straight time and remain on those two points from their opening win against Irun.

The match was already decided after 15 minutes, when Fenix were ahead by 9:1 already, and it took only 23 minutes, when Erwin Feuchtmann scored, for the first double-digit gap at 14:4.

After the 20:10 scoreline, the gap never was smaller than ten goals, and the biggest advantage was 15 goals at 32:17 and 34:19.

Eleven players were on the Fenix scorer list, which reflects the depth of the squad.

Toulouse can count on a strong duo between the posts

Like in several matches before, both Fenix goalkeepers were a key part of success: Belgian Jef Lettens had a saving percentage of 45% before the break, while his French colleague Robin Cantegrel stepped in in the second half - and finally had seven saves and a percentage of 43 %on his tally. Both TATRAN goalkeepers - Tilen Leben and Marcos Colodeti - in total saved only five shots. Besides, Austrian line player Tobias Wagner had his individual European League high scorer for Fenix by six goals.