Toulouse hand Presov fourth straight defeat
Serbian Danijel Andjelkovic clearly won the duel of the two Ex-Yugoslav coaches against Slavko Goluza (Presov), as Andjelkovic’s side Fenix Toulouse did not have any mercy for TATRAN Presov in Round 5 of the group phase, beating the Slovak champions 34:20. The top scorers of a one-sided encounter were Tobias Wagner with six for Toulouse and the Presov trio Souza Pacheco, Linhares Souiza and Viacheslav Kasatkin with four goals each.
Group A:
Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) vs. TATRAN Presov (SVK) 34:20 (18:9)
- It was the clearest win in the European Cup history of Toulouse, the previously biggest gap was 29:17 in the Last32 match against Belgium side Olse Merksem in the 1998/99 season of the Cup Winners’ Cup.
-
Fenix have four points on their account now, and took their first home victory in the group phase.
-
Presov were defeated for the fourth straight time and remain on those two points from their opening win against Irun.
-
The match was already decided after 15 minutes, when Fenix were ahead by 9:1 already, and it took only 23 minutes, when Erwin Feuchtmann scored, for the first double-digit gap at 14:4.
-
After the 20:10 scoreline, the gap never was smaller than ten goals, and the biggest advantage was 15 goals at 32:17 and 34:19.
-
Eleven players were on the Fenix scorer list, which reflects the depth of the squad.
Toulouse can count on a strong duo between the posts
Like in several matches before, both Fenix goalkeepers were a key part of success: Belgian Jef Lettens had a saving percentage of 45% before the break, while his French colleague Robin Cantegrel stepped in in the second half - and finally had seven saves and a percentage of 43 %on his tally. Both TATRAN goalkeepers - Tilen Leben and Marcos Colodeti - in total saved only five shots. Besides, Austrian line player Tobias Wagner had his individual European League high scorer for Fenix by six goals.