Jakobsen enjoys pressure of last hurrah with GOG

While the wider handball world sat up and took notice of a new star in the making at January’s World Championship, fans of the EHF European League could gloat that they knew about Emil Jakobsen before he hit the big time.

The 23-year-old left wing has taken the competition by storm this season with GOG but it is his national team exploits that have made the biggest impact, having won the title in his first major championship with Denmark.

“Life has changed a little bit since the World Championship. People recognise you on the street and you become a personality,” says Jakobsen, who was forced to wait for his big break in Egypt, having tested positive for COVID-19.

“It was very frustrating. I was stuck in the hotel room for seven days, just wanting to play, it is hard to describe.

“I felt fine and I tried to do some training, whatever I could, in the hotel room. I felt fit and ready to play when I got the all clear and Nikolaj Jacobsen was ready to use me.”

And he was ready to be used. Jakobsen made a big splash as he entered the squad halfway through the main round, firing in 12 goals in his opening game against Japan and eight more against Croatia, two days later.

“I was fortunate to recover quickly and get back playing and it was nice to be on the team and play a few good matches.”