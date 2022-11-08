Two games in Skopje to decide it all in group C

GROUP C

North Macedonia vs Romania

Wednesday 9 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the two sides are on the last two places in the group, with zero points; North Macedonia must win to progress to the next round, any other result sees Romania through

Florentin Pera’s side is having their longest losing streak in EHF EURO history: six matches, while they won only one of their last 11

since the current format was introduced in 2002, Romania have never failed to progress from the preliminary round – except for 2006, when they did not qualify for the final tournament

no team has scored fewer goals than North Macedonia at this EHF EURO: 29; Romania have scored 49

North Macedonia and Romania are the two teams that have kept possession the longest (69 minutes and 11 seconds for the co-hosts, 67:55 for Romania) and had the largest number of passes (2,019 and 1,944 respectively)

North Macedonia coach Ljubomir Savevski: “Romania are favourites, no doubt. We have a very young team, and we will try to do our best, especially for our fans, who left the arena quite sad after the last two matches.”

Romania left back Cristina Neagu: “It is very important not to underestimate North Macedonia, because it is an all-or-nothing match. They are the co-hosts, they did not prove too much against France or the Netherlands, but the tables are turned now and it will be a totally different match. We must not appease them and fall into their trap, but I think we are the better team and we need to win this game.”