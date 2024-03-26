Jaron Siewert, the Füchse philosophy in person

He then returned to the place where it all had started for him: Berlin. It was a surprise for many when manager Bob Hanning announced they had signed a 26-years-old head coach, as a replacement for veteran Velimir Petkovic, to fulfil their mission of bringing Füchse to the top of German and European handball.

At the same time of Siewert’s arrival, Stefan Kretzschmar became the sports director at Füchse, and former German international Volker Zerbe joined the staff later to complete a quartet of experience and talent at the top of the club.

“Everyone has his own department, I take care of the daily business in the training and the matches, all together we decide on transfers, and others have more to do with sponsors or finances,” Siewert says. “However, when I need to get the opinion of Bob, Stefan, or Zebu, of course I ask them. In the end, this construct works very well,” says Siewert, who, like Kretzschmar, just extended his contract until 2026.

Still, he is the youngest coach in all competitions Füchse are competing in.

“Age-wise I am still young, but in terms of experience I am not. I am 30 years old, but I have been a coach in professional handball for seven years, this is what counts,” he says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaron Siewert (@jaronsiewert)

Siewert lives for the common goals of the club.

“When Stefan Kretzschmar and I signed our first contracts in 2020, it was the aim of the club to bridge the gap to THW Kiel and SG Flensburg-Handewitt in Germany, and to be successful in European cup competitions, including making it to the EHF Champions League. Most of those boxes we have already ticked. We still wait for the return to the EHF Champions League, but we go step by step.”

This season, Füchse and Magdeburg are in a close duel for the No. 1 position in the Bundesliga, followed by Flensburg and Kiel. Last season, Füchse squandered their chance to qualify for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the closing stages of the domestic league, though Siewert did win hits first trophy with the club with their triumph at the EHF Finals – their third trophy in Europe’s second-tier competition after winning the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018.

A couple of months later, Füchse came close to their third title at the IHF Super Globe, but after beating Barça in the semi-final, they lost the final against Magdeburg on overtime.