Yanis Lenne: “Play-offs are what we have been working for all season”

“I think that, sometimes, we just adapt to the team we are playing against. The Barça game showed that we can raise our level, but when we play teams that are not as high-profile, we might tend to lower it a little bit” Lenne admits.
But now, the task is completely different, as Montpellier will meet Zagreb in what might look like the most open confrontation in the play-offs. While the French side was in the EHF European League last season, Zagreb did not qualify for the play-offs for a second consecutive season, and the reunion of the two makes for a very exciting Match of the Week.
“Zagreb are a very dangerous team, very powerful one. We saw that they were able to fill up their arena again, with fans backing them up. They managed to beat Paris in the group phase, so we are warned, this will not be an easy one” explains Lenne.
At the moment, every game is important for Montpellier, as the French team is still chasing trophies, both on domestic and European levels. And the first game in Zagreb on Wednesday night feels no different. “We can lose everything every three days, and that’s very exciting” he smiles. “We work and play 60 games a season to be there, play these play-offs games. This is what we have been working for all last season, so there is no way we are going to waste our chance.”