Yanis Lenne: “Play-offs are what we have been working for all season”

If it's not been a rollercoaster, then the left-hander does not know what it is. “I feel better and that’s what matters right now. This period from August to November was the first time I was out for four months in my career,” he recalls. “It was hard to be in the stands watching my teammates as I am a very energetic person. But in the meantime, I feel fresh and ready now. I’m hungrier than I’ve been in a fairly long time.”

And it’s good for Montpellier that Lenne is hungry, as the 27-year-old has been one of their key players since he arrived at the club in 2019. Although, Swede Sebastian Karlsson, who joined the club in the summer, did more than his fair share at the start of the season. “He has been doing great, actually, but I think it’s good for the club and for both of us that there can be two very good players on our position” says Lenne, as the two have shared playing time since the restart in February.

Yanis proved throughout the month of January with France that he was back at his best level, scoring 25 goals over the whole competition. If there were still any doubts, he put them to rest in the EHF Champions League in February. His ultimate statement was in Palau Blaugrana, when he scored seven goals against his former club Barça, in Montpellier's historic win there (37:34). “I think that evening, we played the perfect game, and it shows that we can beat anyone. But we also know we can have some downs and we have to be careful” he says, keeping in mind that Montpellier are capable of delivering bad performances and worse, even sometimes in the course of the same game.