Reigning champions and powerhouses collide for quarter-finals berths

25 March 2024, 13:00

The play-offs of the EHF European League Men start with a bang on Tuesday, as reigning champions Füchse Berlin collide with Kadetten Schaffhausen, in a battle between two of the three most experienced teams in the competition's history.

Sporting CP, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, HBC Nantes and Skjern Handbold, already qualified for the quarter-finals, are waiting to discover their opponents.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN)

Tuesday, 26 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Romanian side has conceded four losses so far this season – two each against Füchse Berlin and Sporting CP – while Bjerringbro-Silkeborg have lost only three times
  • Dinamo have the second-best attack in the competition after 10 matches, with 344 goals, 35 fewer than Flensburg
  • Bjerringbro-Silkeborg’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Mikkel Møller Løvkvist has made the largest number of saves this season, 120, for a 30.3 per cent save efficiency
  • Dinamo’s right wing, Andrii Akimenko, is the top scorer of the competition, with 65 goals scored in 10 matches so far
  • Dinamo have a positive head-to-head record against Danish sides in European competition, with five wins, three draws and two losses in 10 matches played so far

We are in front of one of the most important games of the season. We play against Silkeborg, they have amazing players and they play great handball, with different types of defence. It will be difficult for us, but for them also and I hope that on Tuesday we will have a full house, because that is very important for us.
Xavier Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
Patrick Westerholm
We expect a hard, physical game, an intense atmosphere and fast handball. We need to play at the same level as Bucharest. We need a concentrated game for 60 minutes."
Patrick Westerholm
Head coach, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Tuesday, 26 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides also met in last season’s quarter-finals, with Kadetten taking a 37:33 home win and Füchse Berlin securing a 30:24 victory in the second leg to progress
  • Füchse are the team with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF European League Men - 41, out of 54 matches, a 77.7 per cent winning efficiency
  • Kadetten are fourth in the number of wins in the second-tier European competition, with 26 wins out of 50 matches
  • in the past three editions of the competition, Füchse made the EHF Finals two times, missing out on the business end in the 2021/22 season, when they were eliminated in the play-offs by HBC Nantes
  • with 292 goals scored, Schaffhausen are ranked 12th in the goal scoring standings this season, with an average of 29.2 goals per match and a 63.2 per cent shooting efficiency, 28 goals fewer than their opponents

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Tuesday, 26 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Löwen are on a three-match winning streak coming into the play-offs, having lost the previous two
  • only three teams have scored more goals than Nexe this season, with the Croatian side having scored 333 so far, for an average of 33.3 goals scored per match
  • Nexe goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic has made the third largest number of saves this season, 109, with an average of 33.3 per cent saving efficiency
  • Nexe have made the quarter-finals in the previous two seasons, including an appearance in the EHF Finals Men in the 2021/22 season, while the German side qualified for the EHF Finals two seasons ago
  • Löwen’s right back Niclas Vest Kirkeløkke is the third highest scorer in the competition proper this season, with 60 goals

No team in Europe can say with certainty that they will beat the Rhein-Neckar Löwen team, so we welcome their visit to Našice with great respect. But at the same time, we have a huge desire and we hope that we are able to take a step further and show that we can play against the strongest European teams. We want to achieve our first goal, which is to win the first game in Našice, and then we will prepare for the return match in Germany.
Veselin Vujović
Head coach, RK Nexe
It will be a very tough game. I've heard from Halil Jaganjac that it's a very loud, atmospheric arena. We have to be ready, give everything and dig in to win the duel.
Steven Plucnar Jacobsen
Line player, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)

Tuesday, 26 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • TSV Hannover-Burgdorf have lost their last four matches in the competition – all of their main round matches – with three of those defeats coming by at least six goals
  • this has been Sävehof’s best European season since the 2013/14, when they reached the finals of the Men’s EHF Challenge Cup
  • Hannover’s main issue has been the home matches, where they won only twice in six attempts, drawing one of the other four
  • Sävehof have won 14 of the 22 matches played in the EHF European League Men in their history, with a 63.6 per cent winning efficiency
  • Sävehof’s goalkeeper Simon Möller has the second largest number of saves this season, 116, for a 36.2 per cent save efficiency, the second best of the shot stoppers who have saved at least 50 shots this season

It's a very fast team that wants to score easy goals through a compact defence. They have a lot of interesting players and a good goalkeeping duo who want to challenge us for 60 minutes. We are really looking forward to this duel and want to work with our fans to create a good starting position for the second leg.
Christian Prokop
Head coach, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

