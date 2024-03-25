Reigning champions and powerhouses collide for quarter-finals berths

No team in Europe can say with certainty that they will beat the Rhein-Neckar Löwen team, so we welcome their visit to Našice with great respect. But at the same time, we have a huge desire and we hope that we are able to take a step further and show that we can play against the strongest European teams. We want to achieve our first goal, which is to win the first game in Našice, and then we will prepare for the return match in Germany.

Veselin Vujović Head coach, RK Nexe