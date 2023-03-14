Humans of beach handball: Ivan Jurić

Favourite trophies

BHC Zagreb were unstoppable in Europe at that time. What is Jurić's favourite memory with the club?

“Looking back at all trophies BHC Zagreb won, again the first one is one of my favourites: the EHF Masters in 2009 in Corfu. We were training hard that summer and could not wait for the competition to start. There is a story about the trip to Corfu, as we took a ferry from Venice. We had a 24-hour trip to prepare even more, and 24 hours back for a celebration and party.”

The Croatia national team is well-known for its atmosphere, team spirit and enjoying time on and off the court. And that atmosphere is the key according to Jurić, adding that every new success that continued the medal series was more beautiful than the previous one.

Winning four consecutive gold medals at the EHF Beach Handball EURO between 2009 and 2015 meant a record that probably will be written in beach handball history forever.

“The Croatia national team won so many medals that sometimes it is hard to pick the favourite one. Other than the first trophy at the EURO, the two World Championship medals come into mind. At the World Championship in 2018 in Russia we won the silver medal after half of the team retired and we had an almost completely new team, without Dumencic who is the specialist. No one thought we could battle for the medals. Also, the World Championship in 2016 in Budapest, as we finally sat on the throne after eight years.”

With such a large number of trophies in the cabinet and individual awards, is there room for regrets?

“One thing I regret is that we have not won the gold medal in Zagreb in 2017 at the European Championship. We had a chance to extend the record to five gold medals in a row in our hometown but we were stopped in the semi-finals and won bronze in the end,” Jurić says.

“All my individual awards are great, but they would not mean much if you do not win a medal with the team. Winning the MVP award and the gold medal is the absolute top in the sports world,” Jurić says.