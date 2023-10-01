Jerábková seals Ikast's last-gasp win against Krim

Six teams closed round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women, giving Europe's top-flight fans one last dose of drama ahead of the national team week break. CSM Bucuresti strolled down Partille, taking a no-nonsense win against Sävehof.

Györi Audi ETO KC had an equally relaxed day at home leaving no hope for Buducnost. In the battle of the only two unbeaten teams of group B, we saw amazing action, comebacks, decisive saves and a last-gasp goal. Ikast's dream start continues as they inflict the first defeat of the season to Krim in the final moments of the game.