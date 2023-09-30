LIVE BLOG: Dramatic end in the MOTW; Esbjerg and Metz celebrate
The first day of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24 round 4 was full of excitement. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and CS Rapid Bucuresti ended the MOTW in a tie (24:24), while Bietigheim extended their winning streak. Three more matches await on Sunday, before the competition heads into a two-week break.
- round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women 2023/24
- Bietigheim, Odense and Metz celebrate home victories, while Esbjerg take a win in Norway;
- after a difficult start in the MOTW, FTC and Rapid each claim one point;
- on Sunday, at 14:00 CEST: Sävehof vs CSM; at 16:00 CEST: Györ vs Buducnost, Ikast vs Krim
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
20:36
20:22
Mixed feelings in Hungary, where the hosts dominated the match in the first half and seemed to go straight to their first victory of the season. However, a change in Rapid's pace after the break took them by surprise. The Romanian team looks happy with the result, as their new coach has stated.
Firstly, I want to say thank you to the fans, who still came to support us, it means a lot to us. The team started to make mistakes in the second half, and the goalkeeper change in the opposition wasn’t good for us either. As I see it, we have definitely lost the game, we came for the two points.
It felt like a win for us, we didn’t start well but managed to play as planned and turn the match around in the second half of the game. It was difficult for us, as FTC is a very strong team and we have also had many injured players. I am happy with the result.
20:07
Round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women started off strong, with lots of entertaining action for the fans. Take a look at some of the best photos of the day.
19:41
Great performance by Andrea Lekic today, who wins the Player of the Match award!
19:31 FULL-TIME
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – CS Rapid Bucuresti 24:24 (14:10)
Vipers Kristiansand – Team Esbjerg 37:38 (15:20)
Metz Handball – MKS Zaglebie Lubin 42:26 (22:10)
19:27
One minute left and Rapid have the attack. It's 24:24.
19:22
The most difficult part starts now. With only five minutes left on the clock, let's see which team works better under pressure. Current score in the MOTW – 24:23.
19:16
What a comeback from Rapid, who manage to get to 22:22! The game in on!
19:12
Esbjerg have let their guards down in the last minutes, which offered Vipers the opportunity to get closer (28:29). In attack, it's a battle between Anna Vyakhireva and Nora Mørk, who have scored ten and eight goals, respectively.
Metz seem to have an easy job this evening, currently leading by double-digits (32:16).
19:08
A glimpse into the future! The 17 year old goalkeeper shows off her talent in the MOTW.
19:00
Eight minutes into the second half and the situation in Hungary is the same. Rapid can't seem to find their pace and are struggling to get past FTC's defence. It looks like the hosts are heading for their first win this season. They are currently leading 19:13.
18:49
Let's take a look at some of the stats from this round's MOTW. Dorina Korsós is the main scorer for Rapid (three goals), while FTC can count on Andrea Lekic's experience (four goals) and Emily Bölk's talent (three goals) when it comes to their attack.
Get ready for the remaining 30 minutes of today's EHF Champions League Women matches!
18:44
Vipers will need more goals like this in the second half, if they want to narrow the gap to Esbjerg. Beautifully executed by Jamina Roberts!
18:39 HALF-TIME
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria – CS Rapid Bucuresti 14:10
Vipers Kristiansand – Team Esbjerg 15:20
Metz Handball – MKS Zaglebie Lubin 22:10
18:32
The nightmare continues for Lubin, as they can't seem to pick up the pace in France. With only nine goals scored so far, the Polish side has to find a solution quickly.
At the same time, Esbjerg are enjoying their time in Norway. The guests rely on Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad's performance, as both players have scored four times so far.
18:29
The Hungarian team manages to stay ahead of Rapid, despite the Romanians' best efforts. Five minutes until the break and the hosts are +4 (12:8).
18:21
What a way to start the MOTW!
18:14
Last season's champions Vipers are struggling against Esbjerg, who take an early four-goal lead (3:7). Metz also prove to be a tough opponent for Lubin, netting ten times in ten minutes.
18:05
Not the start Rapid were hoping for! FTC take an early lead and establish a three-goal gap (3:0) in the first minutes. It's a timeout for David Ginesta Montes' team!
18:00
Get ready for more! All three EHF Champions League Women matches left on today's schedule are starting now!
17:51
There are three more games on our schedule for today, starting at 18.00 CEST, one of which is the MOTW between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Rapid Bucuresti. This is the first time these two teams meet and they’ll definitely put on a great show in the hunt for two points. The start of the season hasn’t been great for them so far, as the Hungarian team is on a three-match losing streak, while the Romanians are eager to get their second win. Let’s see what the players had to say.
In the first three matches, we did not perform as well as the fans expect from us and we also expect from ourselves. We have to play much better in Saturday's game and get our first points in the Champions League. I think we can do this at home!
We know it's going to be a very tough game, like all the matches in this group. Against a very good team, who was in the EHF FINAL4 last year, practically with the same squad. Both teams have had difficult games and we need to win. We know it's going to be difficult to play there but we're going for those two points.
17:44
Before moving on to the second part of the EHF Champions League action-packed Saturday, let’s see some of the best photos from Germany and Denmark!
17:37 FULL-TIME
SG BBM Bietigheim – Brest Bretagne Handball 34:30 (17-16)
Odense Håndbold – DVSC Schaeffler 33:30 (17:14)
17:28
We've reached the last five minutes. DVSC narrowed the gap to one goal earlier, but a few mistakes on their side helped Odense grow the difference to +4. Brest seem to have lost the momentum, as they are currently two goals down (30:28).
17:18
The atmosphere continues to be tense in the match between Bietigheim and Brest. The French team has lost the lead, and Pablo Morel can't rely anymore on Katharina Filter, who received a red card. As far as the other game is concerned, Dione Housheer (six goals) and Elma Halilcevic (five goals) make sure to take advantage of every scoring opportunity. Twelve minutes to go!
17:08
Not an ideal start of the second half for the German club, but Xenia Smits is there to help the team when needed!
17:03
It's timeout for Bietigheim, as they are looking for a way to get back into the rhythm.
16:59
In the first minutes after the break, DVSC still can't find their way through the Danish defence, as the hosts are four goals ahead. The odds seem to be in Brest's favour in Germany after managing to take the lead.
16:45
Julie Foggea's performance in the first 30 minutes helped Brest Bretagne Handball stay close to their German hosts. Only a few minutes away from the second half!
HALF-TIME
SG BBM Bietigheim – Brest Bretagne Handball 17:16
Odense Håndbold – DVSC Schaeffler 17:14
16:31
As we're getting closer to the half-time break, Bietigheim keep a steady two-goal gap to Brest, as Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc has stolen the spotlight and managed to score six times. Meanwhile in Denmark, DVSC have managed to narrow the gap to only two goals.
16:23
With 3/3 so far, Dione Housheer definitely looks like a key player for Odense today.
16:18
We're 15 minutes into the first half and Bietigheim and Brest both look strong in the attack (10:8). Dione Housheer has helped Odense keep the distance from DVSC Schaeffler, scoring three times so far, as her team is currently leading 9:3.
16:06
Odense take advantage of the Hungarians' slow start and establish a six goal gap in the first four minutes (6:0). In Germany, the match is more balanced, as both teams have already netted twice.
16:00
The matches are underway!
15:48
Let’s see what to expect from the 16.00 CEST games. SG BBM Bietigheim have had the perfect start in the EHF Champions League group phase, grabbing all six points from three matches. But that doesn’t mean that they underestimate their French opponents, as left wing Veronika Malá made sure to emphasize.
Regarding the match between Odense Håndbold and DVSC Schaeffler, the Danish team’s left wing Elma Halilcevic believes that the atmosphere in Sydbank Arena will exceed expectations. Although they’ve managed to win two out of three games, Odense know that every point counts.
I’ve played in France for four seasons and know that Brest are an opponent with good quality. They have a very strong first line. We take the game seriously and want to prepare as much as possible as a team. Our coaches are working on the tactics that should work against Brest. On the field, it depends on us, the players, how we can implement these tactics in the game. I believe we will be fine.
I think it will be an exciting match. DVSC Schäffler are new in the EHF Champions League, and they will for sure bring a lot of spirit and energy into the game, but we must focus on us and to continue with the good shape that we are in. We will do everything to get the two points. In the EHF Champions League group phase, every point can be important.
15:28
We're only 30 minutes away from the first matches of the day
15:15
With less than an hour until the first whistle
15:05
Welcome to the live coverage of round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women! We’ve got a full weekend ahead of us, with five matches scheduled for Saturday, including the MOTW which starts at 18:00 CEST. Stay with us to get all the updates that you need and enjoy the action!