19:31 FULL-TIME

19:27

One minute left and Rapid have the attack. It's 24:24.

19:22

The most difficult part starts now. With only five minutes left on the clock, let's see which team works better under pressure. Current score in the MOTW – 24:23.

19:16

What a comeback from Rapid, who manage to get to 22:22! The game in on!

19:12

Esbjerg have let their guards down in the last minutes, which offered Vipers the opportunity to get closer (28:29). In attack, it's a battle between Anna Vyakhireva and Nora Mørk, who have scored ten and eight goals, respectively.

Metz seem to have an easy job this evening, currently leading by double-digits (32:16).

19:08

A glimpse into the future! The 17 year old goalkeeper shows off her talent in the MOTW.



19:00

Eight minutes into the second half and the situation in Hungary is the same. Rapid can't seem to find their pace and are struggling to get past FTC's defence. It looks like the hosts are heading for their first win this season. They are currently leading 19:13.

18:49

Let's take a look at some of the stats from this round's MOTW. Dorina Korsós is the main scorer for Rapid (three goals), while FTC can count on Andrea Lekic's experience (four goals) and Emily Bölk's talent (three goals) when it comes to their attack.

Get ready for the remaining 30 minutes of today's EHF Champions League Women matches!

18:44

Vipers will need more goals like this in the second half, if they want to narrow the gap to Esbjerg. Beautifully executed by Jamina Roberts!



18:39 HALF-TIME

18:32

The nightmare continues for Lubin, as they can't seem to pick up the pace in France. With only nine goals scored so far, the Polish side has to find a solution quickly.

At the same time, Esbjerg are enjoying their time in Norway. The guests rely on Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad's performance, as both players have scored four times so far.

18:29

The Hungarian team manages to stay ahead of Rapid, despite the Romanians' best efforts. Five minutes until the break and the hosts are +4 (12:8).

18:21

What a way to start the MOTW!



18:14

Last season's champions Vipers are struggling against Esbjerg, who take an early four-goal lead (3:7). Metz also prove to be a tough opponent for Lubin, netting ten times in ten minutes.

18:05

Not the start Rapid were hoping for! FTC take an early lead and establish a three-goal gap (3:0) in the first minutes. It's a timeout for David Ginesta Montes' team!

18:00

Get ready for more! All three EHF Champions League Women matches left on today's schedule are starting now!

17:51

There are three more games on our schedule for today, starting at 18.00 CEST, one of which is the MOTW between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Rapid Bucuresti. This is the first time these two teams meet and they’ll definitely put on a great show in the hunt for two points. The start of the season hasn’t been great for them so far, as the Hungarian team is on a three-match losing streak, while the Romanians are eager to get their second win. Let’s see what the players had to say.