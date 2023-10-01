Molde Elite (NOR) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 75:52 (40:23)

The hosts secured a place in the qualification round 3 after with another dominant performance in the return leg in Norway. The visitors' attempt to mount a comeback was halted by the brilliant Mathilde Rømer who recorded 19 saves and had a sky-high 45 per cent save efficiency. Additionally, Molde Elite's attack was on point too with Rikke Øyerhamn finding the back of the net on six occasions and Christine Alver adding four goals. Sara Valero Jodar scored four goals for the French side, but it wasn't enough as the two-goal deficit at half-time kept growing in the second half. Molde Elite will now face another French club, Neptunes de Nantes in the next round.

HC Dunărea Brăila (ROU) vs Valur (ICE) 60:43 (30:14)

The narrow one-goal win in Iceland by the Romanian club last week motivated the hosts to confirm their place in the next round with a huge win on home soil. Jelena Živković led HC Dunărea Brăila's attack with five goals and four assists, while Mireya González Álvarez scored four. Valur's right wing, Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir scored four goals for the visitors, but her teammates couldn't follow her as only seven players got on the score sheet. Last season's third place winner, BV Borussia Dortmund are awaiting the Romanian side in qualification round 3.