A strong squad, mixed with experience and youth, had some changes during the summer with Krzysztof Komarzewski, Ignacio Biosca, Sergei Kosorotov, Krystian Witkowski and David Fernandez leaving the club. But, the Polish side made some promising signings with players who will strengthen the team's experience - goalkeeper Mirko Alilović and centre back Miha Zarabec as well as young left back Kiryl Samoila.

Even though Plock has an average age of 26.3 years, which is below the EHF Champions League average, they will rely on experienced players who have many European top flight matches under their belt. Especially on Wednesday when they take on GOG in the Match of the Week at 18:45 CEST. The perfect duo for the task are two good friends Mirsad Terzić and Mirko Alilović.

Croatian goalkeeper Alilović joined Orlen Wisla Plock this summer after 12 years in Hungary, and is now linking up Terzić for the third time in their career. From their EHF Champions League appearances with Bosnian club HC Izviđač in the 2002/03 season and seven years in Telekom Veszprém to the Polish side. They go back a long way.

“It is a pleasure to work with a goalkeeper of Mirko's quality. Ljubuski was a long time ago, when we were literally still trying ourselves in handball as children, then came Veszprém, where we were already formed players, and we are together in Plock. It is a fantastic feeling to have him in the team and in the dressing room. Mirko is a great professional and a good friend,” says Terzić about Alilović.

“I've shared a locker room with Terza for over 10 years, we're more than teammates, we're friends, we've been in contact for years, family-like, our children grew up together in Veszprém, so even after handball, I believe we'll be close. I met him in Ljubuški, and he welcomed me in Veszprém and Wisla.,” adds Alilović on the topic of their friendship.

After five years apart, they played their first game back together at the start of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League against Porto, the same opponent they opened the 2022/23 season against. While last season they managed to beat Porto 27:23, this season Portuguese side pulled off a narrow 24:23 win.

“Against Porto, we had absolute control of the game for about 40 minutes, we had a chance to make a break and go to a four or five-goal difference but that's the Champions League. Each team is of high quality and you have to play strong for 60 minutes. Porto took advantage of that and returned to the game. In the end, the points could have gone to either side, unfortunately, we were left empty-handed. The truth is, there are still a lot of games, we will do our best to correct the mistakes, and to collect as many points as possible in the upcoming matches,” explains Alilović what was the reason for their defeat in Portugal.