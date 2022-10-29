Update on referee nominations for EHF EURO 2022

The Danish pair of Karina Christiansen and Line Hesseldal Hansen has been replaced by the Moldovan referee pair Igor and Alexei Covalciuc.

The two Greek referees, Ionna Christidi and Ionna Papamattheou, have been replaced by Eskil Braseth and Leif Andre Sundet from Norway.

Therefore seven female and five male pairs will be officiating the matches at the upcoming EHF EURO.

Referees nominated for Women's EHF EURO 2022