Job vacancy: Female handball commentator(s)

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is looking for female commentators in a bid to increase the low number of women commentating on handball matches. The EHF Media and Communications department is searching for one or more female commentators for the EHF and ‘world feed’ coverage of EHF events to start the reversal of this trend.

The EHF is looking for a native (or close to native) English-speaking female commentator, based in Europe. The candidates will have to submit their application and showreel, if available, and will be sent a 10-minute clip of a handball match to commentate.

Candidates could be professional commentators with little to no experience in handball, or inexperienced commentators with a good voice and extensive handball knowledge.

The successful candidate or candidates will be trained in the upcoming months by EHF commentator Paul Bray and HBS commentary expert Glen Mackay, with workshops focusing on the key skills required to call a handball match. Bray and Mackay will also provide feedback to the successful candidate on the material submitted in the application process, and follow up with her after test events.

Applications opened on 1 March, with a deadline for submissions of midnight on 23 March, and can be submitted via email to media@eurohandball.com.

Timeline: