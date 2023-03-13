Empower to inspire: The new balance of Joyce van Haaster

A first demonstration of wheelchair handball in Netherlands took place in 2013. Ada Stam, a long-term goalkeeper with CSV Handbal in Castricum, insisted on playing handball during her revalidation, so a game between patients of her revalidation centre Heliomare in Beverwijk and the men’s team of HV Aalsmeer was set up.

It was the first time wheelchair handball was played on Dutch soil. A video clip of the game with Stam was posted on Facebook and got Van Haaster into it.

“When I saw that, I contacted the Dutch Handball Federation and told them: ‘If you want to start a wheelchair division, I am here, so let’s get started’,” says Van Haaster, who calls the late Stam the ‘Mother of Wheelchair Handball’ in Netherlands.

On 25 May 2014, CSV officially started a wheelchair handball team. Meanwhile, around 10 clubs across the Netherlands have followed that example, after the upswing had recently been interrupted due to the pandemic.

The Dutch federation, NHV, is staging a national league, with the teams gathering at one location once a month and each of them playing two matches of 2x20 minutes.

“In our league, you don’t need to have a handicap,” says Van Haaster, who practises three times a week. “If you cannot play handball anymore because of a bad knee, or you can’t run as fast anymore, you can come and join us. At international level, however, you need a classification.”

For a sport that has only really existed in the country since 2014, the Netherlands national team have been doing exceptionally well. And Van Haaster has been the figurehead right from the start. The goalkeeper still remembers her first international event, the EHF Nations’ Tournament in Austria in 2015.

CSV was still the only Dutch club playing wheelchair handball at that time, so the team with which Van Haaster was usually playing demonstrations throughout the Netherlands suddenly became the Dutch national team.

“We had no idea, never played an official match,” Van Haaster recalls. “We saw Portugal playing and were so impressed that we thought: ‘Wow, if we can keep our defeat against them below 10 goals, then we should be happy!’ But we won all matches – also beat Portugal twice, in the group phase and in the final – and suddenly we were European champions!”

Van Haaster was named the All-star goalkeeper of the tournament, an award she has received after almost every international tournament since.