20240430

Flensburg concede first home loss, but make it to EHF Finals

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
30 April 2024, 20:30

IK Sävehof battled until the end, but their 11-goal loss from the first leg against SG Flensburg-Handewitt could not be cancelled, despite the Swedish side delivering Flensburg’s first home loss of the season, 28:29.

Flensburg have joined Dinamo Bucuresti in the draw for the EHF Finals Men, which will take place in Hamburg, the host city, Friday, 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 28:29 (11:15)

SG Flensburg-Handewitt win 68:59 on aggregate

  • Sävehof led throughout the whole first half, with the largest gap being four goals, after their goalkeepers, Simon Möller and Oscar Sävinger, combined for 10 saves, for a 47 per cent saving efficiency
  • this was Flensburg’s first home loss of the season, after the German side scored at least 38 goals in each of the previous five matches
  • Flensburg mounted a comeback, took the lead in the second half, 23:21, but a 5:1 run from Sävehof eventually tilted the balance into the Swedish side’s way, as left wing Alexander Westby scored five goals
  • Sävehof finished one of their best ever European seasons in history with their ninth win, tying their record in a single season of an European competition, set in 2013/14, when they won the EHF Challenge Cup
  • the German side are in the semi-finals of an European competition for the first time since the 2013/14 season, when they clinched the title in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in Cologne

Flensburg concede loss, but are back in a final tournament for the first time in 10 years

Last season, with the EHF Finals Men in Flensburg, there was no home side after the German powerhouse conceded a 27:35 loss on their home court in the quarter-finals against Granollers, after winning the first leg, 31:30. Therefore, the precedent was there and Flensburg had to do everything to avoid it from happening again.

The German side had a big advantage on their hands, boasting a 41.2 goals scored per match average on their home court this season, but this time around they were limited to only 11 goals in the first half, as Sävehof proved they are no pushovers and fought until the end despite their 11-goal loss in the first leg.

But Flensburg had the experience on their side, with Jim Gottfridsson, Johannes Golla or Simon Pytlick in their roster and made it through with a 68:59 aggregate win, despite failing to replicate their excellent performance from the first leg, when they scored 41 goals.

Nevertheless, Flensburg are back in the business end of an European competition for the first time in 10 years and they will surely hope to add silverware in the EHF Finals Men, which will take place on 25 and 26 May in Hamburg.

Sg
Sävehof did a very good job and used completely different tactics than usual. Congratulations to them on the victory, but also congratulations to my team, our club and our fans for reaching the final tournament in Hamburg. We had a season-record crowd in this competition, but the game was rather terrible: in technical, tactical, mental and physical terms.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
Savehof
We were very focused. We came to Flensburg to present ourselves much better than in the first game. For us, reaching the quarter-finals is like winning the EHF European League for other teams.
Simon Möller
Goalkeeper, IK Sävehof

Match action

20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ47964
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31355
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ45036
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ45069
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31640
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31466
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31713
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ37470
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31909
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31855
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ47242
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ47352
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ47198
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen
20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ37511
Ingrid Anderson-Jensen

Photos © Ingrid Anderson-Jensen

