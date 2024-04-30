Flensburg concede first home loss, but make it to EHF Finals
IK Sävehof battled until the end, but their 11-goal loss from the first leg against SG Flensburg-Handewitt could not be cancelled, despite the Swedish side delivering Flensburg’s first home loss of the season, 28:29.
Flensburg have joined Dinamo Bucuresti in the draw for the EHF Finals Men, which will take place in Hamburg, the host city, Friday, 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.
Sävehof did a very good job and used completely different tactics than usual. Congratulations to them on the victory, but also congratulations to my team, our club and our fans for reaching the final tournament in Hamburg. We had a season-record crowd in this competition, but the game was rather terrible: in technical, tactical, mental and physical terms.
We were very focused. We came to Flensburg to present ourselves much better than in the first game. For us, reaching the quarter-finals is like winning the EHF European League for other teams.