Flensburg concede first home loss, but make it to EHF Finals

Flensburg concede loss, but are back in a final tournament for the first time in 10 years

Last season, with the EHF Finals Men in Flensburg, there was no home side after the German powerhouse conceded a 27:35 loss on their home court in the quarter-finals against Granollers, after winning the first leg, 31:30. Therefore, the precedent was there and Flensburg had to do everything to avoid it from happening again.

The German side had a big advantage on their hands, boasting a 41.2 goals scored per match average on their home court this season, but this time around they were limited to only 11 goals in the first half, as Sävehof proved they are no pushovers and fought until the end despite their 11-goal loss in the first leg.

But Flensburg had the experience on their side, with Jim Gottfridsson, Johannes Golla or Simon Pytlick in their roster and made it through with a 68:59 aggregate win, despite failing to replicate their excellent performance from the first leg, when they scored 41 goals.

Nevertheless, Flensburg are back in the business end of an European competition for the first time in 10 years and they will surely hope to add silverware in the EHF Finals Men, which will take place on 25 and 26 May in Hamburg.