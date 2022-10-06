Job vacancy: Performance Marketing Manager

The successful candidate will join EHF Marketing (EHFM) to work across handball's biggest club handball competitions – the EHF Champions League, the EHF European League and the EHF European Cup for men and women.

The Performance Marketing Manager will be responsible for the conception, planning and implementation of marketing and media content strategies to deliver a profound basis for high-quality content for all EHF club competitions. They will also create event-specific marketing and media content strategies in close cooperation with other EHFM and EHF business units and external stakeholders.

The successful candidate will be able to develop new content ideas and formats as well as introduce new technologies to EHF club competitions and events. They will coordinate the implementation of profitable media and digital campaigns across all platforms of EHF club competitions.

Working closely with EHFM business units, the Performance Marketing Manager will complement marketing and sponsorship activities from the marketing sales and media operations perspective, as well as monitoring and analysing marketing and media data to optimise the profitability of the taken measures and to generate insights for internal and external stakeholders.

They will identify optimisation potentials, trends and best practices in the rapidly evolving (digital) business world, and create reports based on defined key performance indicators (KPIs) that serve as basis for future marketing initiatives.

The successful candidate will have direct contact with clubs and external stakeholders for the coordination of media and content operations, and coordinate day-to-day enquiries related to rights management in close cooperation with external stakeholders.

Key competencies

Excellent analytical, communication and organizational skills

Fluency in written and spoken English and German; other European languages useful

Ability to understand, analyse and report about media-data reports

Ability to create reports and presentation materials

Ability to handle and prioritize multiple projects

Ability to work as part of a team and independently

Ability to think creatively and innovatively

Comfortable in a fast-paced and changing environment

Flexibility and ability to travel and work according to the EHF Club Competitions schedule

Interest in and understanding of the sport of handball preferred

Key experience

3-5 years of professional experience in a position related to media production within the sports market

Relevant academic degree

Experience of working with CRM tools is an advantage

Experience of working in an international environment, across different cultures and languages

About EHF Marketing GmbH

Based in Vienna, Austria, EHF Marketing GmbH is the marketing arm and a subsidiary of the European Handball Federation. The company works closely with marketing and media partners, as well as with Europe’s leading clubs to realise the full potential of the sport on the international sports market. EHF Marketing GmbH is responsible for the marketing and media rights of club competitions including the EHF Champions League Men and Women, the EHF European League Men and Women and EHF European Cup Men and Women.

Making your application

Applications should be made in writing in English, with a current CV and a covering letter setting out why you would like to apply for the position as the Performance Marketing Manager.

Applications should be sent by email to Nina Kernmayer: application@ehfmarketing.com

Further information