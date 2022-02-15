19:05

Vieira and Feuchtmann net to give Toulouse the 9:7 lead and it is a time-out for Berlin, game on!

19:01

A great start here in France for Toulouse vs Füchse Berlin. It was the Foxes who started strongest opening up a 5:2 lead thanks for Vujovic goal. But from there the French side sealed the holes in their defence and really shaped up better. And a 4:0 run but them briefly in front and since then they have been neck and neck.

18:13

With so many good games and important ties when thinking about the Last 16, we keep our eyes peels on Tatabanya and Chekhovskie as they need a win to stay alive in the group. Plock just need a point to make it to the Last 16 but our main focus will be on the Toulouse vs Füchse tie with both sides giving fans a great game in the reverse fixture (32:30 to Berlin).

18:07

We are not far not from the first ties of tonight's EHF European League Men action. Coming up at 18:45 we have:





17:02

With the Men's EHF EURO 2022 still fresh in our memories, the EHF European League is now returning to the spotlight. A player at the forefront of both competitions is Bjarki Mar Elisson: with Iceland, he became something of a peoples’ champion; and with TBV Lemgo Lippe, he is top scorer for his club in the European League.

Read his interview ahead of Lemgo's clash with SL Benfica in Portugal at 20:45 tonight.

Bjarki Mar Elisson revealed some if his thought ahead of the decisive rounds in the #ehfel 🔥🙌 @tbvlemgolippe @bjarkiel4



FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/v1CWOv1jTQ pic.twitter.com/QQtzMTQbig — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 15, 2022

16:53

This is the menu for tonight. We are sure it includes some tasty appetisers, spicy main courses, and sweet deserts for everyone:

16:45

Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 7 of the EHF European League Men 2021/22!

We had one rescheduled match last week - group A leaders Füchse beat Pfadi 30:27 - but today marks the full return of the competition from its two-month winter break.

We got 12 matches in total coming up, with the first seven starting in two hours' time. Read the round preview to learn what is coming your way tonight: