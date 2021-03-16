Journey to the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 begins

11 nations will be fixated on Wednesday morning’s draw event for qualification phase 1 of the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, taking place at 11:00 CET at the EHF Office in Vienna.

This is the first step on the road to the championship held in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro in December 2022, with three places in the qualifiers (phase 2) up for grabs.

The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube account and EHF EURO Facebook page.

The 11 teams will be divided into three groups: two of four teams, one of three teams. The winner of each group will advance to the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers starting in October 2021.

Pot 1: Faroe Islands, Portugal, Greece

Pot 2: Italy, Kosovo, Israel

Pot 3: Finland, Luxembourg, Bosnia Herzegovina

Pot 4: Cyprus, Latvia

Qualification phase one will take place between 31 May and 6 June 2021.