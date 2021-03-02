Kadetten finish in second position

After GOG had lost at Rhein-Neckar Löwen earlier tonight, the gate for Kadetten Schaffhausen was wide open to finish second in this group. A draw against HC Eurofarm Pelister would have already been enough for the Swiss champions, but finally they took a well-deserved 29:26 victory.

In the Last 16, Kadetten have a really tough opponent ahead, facing two-time Champions League winner Montpellier Handball, third-ranked in group C.

GROUP D:

Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs. HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 29:26 (16:12)

As the first leg of this duel (25:25) had been decided by the final shot, the re-match was a much clearer one.

Having 14 points on their account at the end, Kadetten are ahead of GOG (12) and Bitola (11) - and below Rhein-Neckar Löwen (17). Pelister Eurofarm finish fourth ranked and will duel with former Champions League and EHF Cup winners SC Magdeburg, winners of group C.

Kadetten were constantly ahead from the first to the last minute after a 5:2 flying start.

After a quite comfortable four-goal advantage at the break, Kadetten managed to decide the match after only 40 minutes with the 21:15 lead.

Donat Bartok (Kadetten) and Josip Peric (Eurofarm Pelister) were top scorers by seven goals each

Best result for Kadetten in nine years

Kadetten Schaffhausen have constantly been playing in the EHF Champions League since 2010 - with two exceptions, when they were part of the EHF Cup in 2013/14 and 2018/19. But constantly since 2012, they failed to advance from the group matches to the knock-out-stage - now the Swiss champions have broken this curse, another success for Swiss handball after their strong performance at the 2021 World Championship.