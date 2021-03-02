Last second win for Alingsas

Besiktas had everything in their hands and it looked like they were about to welcome their first win of the season. But Alingsas never gave up, taking advantage of Ramazan Döne’s red card and providing a thriller ending.

The Turkish side had a chance for a win, even having a six-goal lead at one point, but the lack of experience cost them their first point(s). In the exciting last minutes, Alingsas pushed hard in defense, Besiktas hurried too much and Jonathan Sandberg sealed the deal in the last seconds. After the seventh consecutive losses, Alingsas farewells with European competition with a win, while Besiktas ends it without a gained point.

GROUP C

Alingsas HK (SWE) - Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) 30:29 (14:17)

Alingsas had a 3:1 lead, yet Besiktas turned the match over in 16th minute

the Turkish side set 16:12 and left their hosts without a goal for five minutes

Ramazan Döne’s red card changed course of the game

the home team had four goals in a row for 28:28, minute and a half before the end

Besiktas had a chance of scoring for their first win, but made a mistake

four seconds before the end Jonathan Sandberg gave a reason for celebration in Alingsas

Important saves from Hagvall

Alingsas made a big surprise this evening, coming back from six-goal l. It seemed like a done deal for Turkish side but after their best player being disqualified, Alingsas stepped up. Swedish team was better both in attack and defense in those last ten minutes of the match. The one who stood out throughout the whole match in home team was goalkeeper Anton Hagvall. 23-year old player had some great saves all along, but four crucial ones in the end were the reason why Sandberg was in a position to score a winning goal.