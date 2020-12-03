Källman: ”Our goal is the EHF FINAL4”

It is fair to say that MOL-Pick Szeged have had one of the more disrupted starts to their season in the EHF Champions League.

With several players missing, the Hungarian side lost their opening three games of the season but finally got some points on the board last week with a victory over Elverum.

They hope to build on that in Thursday's Match of the Week against SG Flensburg-Handewitt, led by captain Jonas Källman, who could be in his last season with the club.

"My goal is to give back to the club as much as I can and hopefully play well enough that they want to keep me for another year," Jonas Källman says.

The Swedish 39-year-old is on his last year of a contract that was extended for this season. The left wing has been the captain for several years now and an important figure for a team that has won everything but the EHF Champions League since Källmans arrival in 2014.

"I think we have a big chance of having a great season this year since we basically have the same team as last year. Hopefully, everyone will see that we are a close-knit team and even more so this year.

"Our goal is to reach the EHF FINAL4 but we know how hard it is."