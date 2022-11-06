Netherlands and France aim to seal main round berths

North Macedonia vs Netherlands

Monday, 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Netherlands will secure their fifth consecutive main round berth provided they win their second game in a row at the EHF EURO 2022, after a 29:28 win against Romania in their opener

North Macedonia are the team that scored the lowest number of goals in the first round, 14, tying their worst-ever attacking output in the history of the competition

the co-hosts are also one of the two teams that failed to convert 50% or more of their shots, with an efficiency of 35.9%, Spain being the only other side that did not reach that point, with 48.9% efficiency

Dutch goalkeeper Yara ten Holte, who is deputising for Tess Wester, who is missing the tournament due to being pregnant, has the third largest number of saves after the first round, 10, with a 33.3% saving efficiency

the co-hosts have never won a competitive match against the Netherlands, losing once and drawing the other two games, with both draws coming in the EHF EURO 2010 Qualifiers, 20:20 in Rotterdam and 28:28 in Skopje

Per Johansson, Netherlands coach: “We will have a very difficult match against them, because they are the co-hosts and despite the loss against France, they will fight until the last drop of energy to try and win a game. We must not make the mistake of thinking that we are favourites and we will win the match before it even started.”

Simona Madjovska, North Macedonia left back: “We gave too much respect against France in the first match, I think the whole pressure got to us and we needed to be better at times and have more impetus in our attack. We go at it again against the Netherlands and I hope that this game will be better for us."