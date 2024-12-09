New Master Coaches awarded at the Women's EHF EURO 2024

The final two days before thesis presentations were devoted to practical coaching and long-term player development. Dr. Patrick Luig, a member of the EHF Methods Commission, focused on all segments of fast play in elite handball covering the theory on day one, while on the second day coaches had a chance to transfer the theory to the on-court experience.
Zoltán Marczinka’s session on long-term athlete development provided a framework for nurturing talent over time and ensuring sustainable success, while Jacqueline Mueller finished by sharing her expertise on strength-based reflection and action and coaching profile sports management.
The final chapter of the EHF Master Coach course showcased the participants' dedication and expertise as they presented their thesis. After engaging in discussions and covering interesting topics, the coaches successfully completed their journey. EHF Methods Commission chairman Pedro Sequeira led the awarding ceremony, where each participant received their Master Coach title, a significant milestone in their career.
“In my opinion, this Master Coach course is important for all coaches to meet, learn something new and exchange ideas. We had a very interesting three weeks this year and very good lecturers.
“Some topics can be real eye openers. For me personally, it’s good to see in which aspects I could get better. Still, my favourite parts were practical trainings and group tasks, being on a 40 by 20 court. That’s my thing. We were a bit nervous when it came to thesis presentation, but it’s normal given I hadn’t had an exam in many years,” concludes Pajovic who also received his Master Coach title.