New Master Coaches awarded at the Women's EHF EURO 2024

“In this new edition of the EHF Master Coach Course we tried to implement new methodologies and strategies in order to improve our participants experience over the course. We invested a lot in practical coaching – first in Celje with the men's demo team, now in Vienna with the women's – to give participants chance to be on the court, coaching and executing their training plans, while we analyse their feedback to players, methodologies used and reflect on that after training sessions with all colleagues and experts,” says João Pedro Monteiro from EHF's Educational Path and Sport Management.

“We also promote collaborative learning, working in group to allow them to open to new ideas, to head perspectives from colleague coming from different countries, and it worked very well. We think they acquire a lot of important coach competencies and we try to prepare our coaches for the reality of their jobs in every segment.”

Having 22 participants from 12 different nationalities means also a cultural diversity and a different approach to handball which can be beneficial for all parties involved. During the EHF Master Coach Course, 18 EHF Experts were involved, and their work was not only during the modules but they were also following up and helping participants throughout the year.

“A reformulation of the Master Coach thesis preparation was done, with the help of the EHF Experts that mentor each of the participants during the thesis written process. During the three modules, a total of 32 EHF Experts contributed with their expertise. The main purpose of this course is to provide a high-quality education to many participants coming from so many different national federation partners – we believe this contributes to the development of handball in their countries,” explains Monteiro.