Key decisions still to be made as group phase ends

The EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 group phase reaches its final round this weekend, with several clubs still waiting to find out their fate for the next stage.

All eyes in group B will be on Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg whose direct clash in Match of the Week will decide the last quarter-final participants. In group A, first and second is between CSM Bucuresti and Vipers Kristiansand, but the big question is which of SG BBM Bietigheim and Krim Mercator Ljubljana will progress to the play-offs.