Decisive games ahead in round 5

With only two teams so far – Ikast Håndbold and Thüringer HC – having booked their EHF European League Women quarter-final places, there is all to play for in round 5.

Siófok KC and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in group A, and Sola HK and DVSC Schaeffler in group C could all book their berths with wins this week, but losses would mean the final round in both groups will be pivotal.

In groups B and D the race for the second quarter-final ticket remains very much alive with no team yet out of the running.