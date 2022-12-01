Khelifa Ghedbane shines as Dinamo take first away points

Before the game, Dinamo Bucuresti and Plock had had completely different results home and away. While the Romanian side had not taken one single point away from home so far this season, Plock had taken four of their five points on home soil.

But with two teams so close to each other in the standings and battling for a qualification spot, you could imagine that the two points would be well fought for tonight.

And this is exactly what we got, as the defences for both sides did wonders, keeping both teams well under 30 goals scored.