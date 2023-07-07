Kids' handball & goalkeeping the focus of next EHF Webinars

Those involved or interested in youth handball will want to join our webinar on 19 July 2023 at 18:00 CEST entitled Kids Handball Festival Best Practices.

Speakers will be Mateusz Zielinski from Poland, plus a Slovenian contingent of Jure Natek, Nina Kozlan and Paulina Batistič, who will provide their expert knowledge for the hour-long session.

Then, on 31 July 2023, goalkeepers and their coaches will not want to miss our Modern Goalkeeper Training webinar, which also runs from 18:00 to 19:00 CEST.

Legendary Sweden goalkeeper, Mattias Andersson, and current South Korea men's national team goalkeeper coach, Vanja Radic, will both be providing expert insight into the latest innovations in goalkeeper training.

Both webinars will be moderated by João Monteiro.

As with all the EHF Webinars, they are free to attend and you will have the opportunity to ask your questions to the panel.

All you need to do is register; click here for the Kids Handball Festival Best Practices webinar, and here for Modern Goalkeeper Training. See you there!