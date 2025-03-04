Kiel down Melsungen to win group; Porto claim last play-off berth

EHF / Björn Pazen
04 March 2025, 22:40

The main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 ended Tuesday night with THW Kiel becoming the unbeaten winners of group III and taking the last of the four available spots for direct entry into the quarter-finals. Kiel beat MT Melsungen 35:24, with their domestic rivals going to the play-offs as the second-ranked team. FC Porto grabbed the last play-off spot by winning 38:30 at Vojvodina. The hosts came back from 20:14 down at the break to 25:22, but in the end lost clearly and saw their European season come to an end.

Over in group II, the victories of Sport Lisboa e Benfica (33:30 against Bidasoa Irun) and Limoges Handball (31:30 against Ystads IF HF) had no effect on the final standings. Already last week it was confirmed that Irun as group winners head straight into the quarter-finals, while Limoges as No. 2 and Benfica as No. 3 continue in the play-offs.

The end of the main round also means the playing schedule for the play-offs has now been confirmed.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP III

THW Kiel (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER) 35:24 (20:13)

Melsungen were left in shock when injured Danish back court player Aaron Mensing had to be carried off the court by his teammates in minute 13. Still, Kiel played an almost perfect first half anyway, and backed by eight goals of Faroe striker Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, the hosts took a deserved seven-goal advantage to the lockerrooms. Though the visitors showed character in the second half, they could not endanger THW anymore, mainly as Andreas Wolff showed another top-class performance in goal. In contrast to the 26:26 in the reverse fixture, MT did not find the means to stop Kiel, who remain unbeaten following nine wins and the draw at Melsungen. Top scorers were Skipagøtu with nine goals for Kiel and Nikolaj Enderleit with five strikes for Melsungen.

20250304 ELM MR R4 Main 2

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP II

Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 33:30 (13:14)

Limoges Handball (FRA) vs Ystads IF HF (SWE) 31:30 (15:13)

GROUP III

Vojvodina (SRB) vs FC Porto (POR) 30:38 (14:20)

PLAY-OFF SCHEDULE (first leg: 25 March; second leg: 1 April)

  • Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs GOG (DEN)
  • HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) vs Limoges Handball (FRA)
  • VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs MT Melsungen (GER)
  • FC Porto (POR) vs FENIX Toulouse (FRA)

QUARTER-FINALISTS

  • Montpellier HB
  • Bidasoa Irun
  • THW Kiel
  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt

photos main & in-text: Sascha Klahn; gallery: as stated.

20250304 ELM MR R4 Main 1
