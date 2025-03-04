Kiel down Melsungen to win group; Porto claim last play-off berth

The main round of the EHF European League Men 2024/25 ended Tuesday night with THW Kiel becoming the unbeaten winners of group III and taking the last of the four available spots for direct entry into the quarter-finals. Kiel beat MT Melsungen 35:24, with their domestic rivals going to the play-offs as the second-ranked team. FC Porto grabbed the last play-off spot by winning 38:30 at Vojvodina. The hosts came back from 20:14 down at the break to 25:22, but in the end lost clearly and saw their European season come to an end.

Over in group II, the victories of Sport Lisboa e Benfica (33:30 against Bidasoa Irun) and Limoges Handball (31:30 against Ystads IF HF) had no effect on the final standings. Already last week it was confirmed that Irun as group winners head straight into the quarter-finals, while Limoges as No. 2 and Benfica as No. 3 continue in the play-offs.

The end of the main round also means the playing schedule for the play-offs has now been confirmed.