There are some bonus matches in the EHF Champions League this week with two rescheduled games set to take place on Thursday.

In group A, Elverum Handball will be chasing their first home win against HC Meshkov Brest, who will look to further strengthen their grip on the third place.

In group B, HC Motor can continue flying on the wings of success against HC PPD Zagreb after four victories in the previous four matches.

GROUP A

Elverum Handball (NOR) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)

Thursday 17 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

this is a rescheduled game from round 6; in their round 9 encounter, Brest won at home 29:27

Brest are currently third in group A, with nine points from eight games, while Elverum are bottom of the group, with one single win in seven games

Elverum started the season with a win in Porto but have lost their next six games

from their four away games this season, Meshkov Brest lost three but drew with Flensburg

the Norwegian side remain on top of their domestic league after their victory last weekend against BSK, 36:25

GROUP B

HC Motor (UKR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)

Thursday 17 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV