EHF Champions League
Brest, Motor eye more success before Christmas
There are some bonus matches in the EHF Champions League this week with two rescheduled games set to take place on Thursday.
In group A, Elverum Handball will be chasing their first home win against HC Meshkov Brest, who will look to further strengthen their grip on the third place.
In group B, HC Motor can continue flying on the wings of success against HC PPD Zagreb after four victories in the previous four matches.
GROUP A
Elverum Handball (NOR) vs HC Meshkov Brest (BLR)
Thursday 17 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- this is a rescheduled game from round 6; in their round 9 encounter, Brest won at home 29:27
- Brest are currently third in group A, with nine points from eight games, while Elverum are bottom of the group, with one single win in seven games
- Elverum started the season with a win in Porto but have lost their next six games
- from their four away games this season, Meshkov Brest lost three but drew with Flensburg
- the Norwegian side remain on top of their domestic league after their victory last weekend against BSK, 36:25
GROUP B
HC Motor (UKR) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 17 December, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- besides Barça, there was no team more successful in the last four rounds than Motor with the maximum of eight points
- Motor won the reverse fixture in Croatia 24:23 after a great comeback; they also edged Nantes by a single goal (32:31) in France last week
- Motor are on eight points and could open a three-point gap over fourth-ranked THW Kiel
- Zagreb are still on zero, having not played in the competition since their home defeat to Motor last month