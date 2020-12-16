eurohandball.com: Do THW Kiel and Sander Sagosen share the same ambition, or is yours even higher?

Sander Sagosen: Of course, I came to Kiel to win as many trophies as possible, and the next chance I have is at EHF FINAL4 in Cologne at the end of December. I am very ambitious, but when you look upon the history and the silverware of the club, it is even more ambitious than I am.

eurohandball.com: When we talk about the EHF FINAL4, we have to talk about your special history. What is the biggest difference between PSG and THW?

Sander Sagosen: Both teams are absolute top teams in the world of handball, with top players, maybe the best in the world. But the biggest difference I guess is the relationship of the players. In Paris, you said ‘au revoir’ after the training and everybody went home in the districts where they lived, because it was such a huge city. In Kiel, we all live so close that we see each other in the evening for a dinner or something else. We as THW players do a lot of things together, there is a very special team spirit among us. Though I am only here since summer, it feels already like a handball family for me.

eurohandball.com: When your transfer to Kiel was announced, many people wondered if it would work out with two top playmakers - Sander Sagosen and Domagoj Duvnjak - in one team. What is your experience so far?

Sander Sagosen: We fit perfectly. We have a match every third day, and in the Bundesliga you have to play 100 percent if you want to win. So, ‘Dule’ and I share this position, we share the time on the court, and we cooperate better day by day. It really functions, and of course we want to prove this in Cologne as well.